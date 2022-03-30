War Russia Ukraine, Germany activates the pre-alarm for the gas supply

There Germanythe heart of the European economy, is sending the first alarm signals on Russian gas supplies: the government has decided to activate the level of early warning, based on the emergency plan developed to deal with a possible cut in supplies from Russia. The decision, explained the Minister of Economy, Robert Habeckcomes after the G7 stated that he does not intend to pay a fly the gas in rubles, as requested by the Kremlin. L'”early warning“launched today provides, among other things, the immediate activation of one crisis team at the ministry to monitor the situation.

Habeck pointed out that for now there is no supply problem. “Nonetheless,” she added, “we have to increase the precautionary measures to be ready for a possible escalation of Russia “. The crisis team includes experts from the ministry, the company that manages the network and the distribution companies. Their task is to monitor developments” so that, if necessary, they can further steps be taken to increase the security of supplies“.

The minister noted that the German gas storage I am currently al 25%but the “key question “he added, is where they will be in the fall“. Habeck he then reiterated that Germany “will not accept any breach of the signed contracts”, including the claim of Russia to be paid in rubles and not in euros or dollars. For his part, the head of the German network operator, Klaus Muellerexplained in a tweet that the goal of early warning is to avoid a deterioration of supplies and that the industry must be ready for “all scenarios”.

Meanwhile, the alarm raised by Berlin has sparked the gas price which does not stop its run: after the jump of 6% of the morning, around lunchtime at Ttf it shoots and earns more than 14% at 124 euros per megawatt hour. To pay also the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: the index Dax yields more than 1%.

In this context of crisis, the public debt of Germany reached the an all-time high of 2,300 billion euros at the end of 2021. The debt of the total public budget (Federation, Lander, municipalities and associations of municipalities, social security funds, including all extra budgets) to the non-public sector amounted to € 2,319.8 billion at the end of 2021. Based on provisional results, the Federal Statistical Office Destatis also reports that relativo debt per capita was 27,906 euros. The non-public sector includes credit institutions and the remaining national and non-national sector, for example private companies in Germany and abroad.

According to the group of economists advising the German government on 2022, without Russian gas supplies, there recession it will be even more “tough”: analysts have cut the growth forecasts of Germany for this year, reducing them from 4.6% to1.8% due to the war in Ukraine. The committee also provides that inflation peak 6.1% this year before falling to 3.4% in 2023, when GDP growth is expected to rebound to 3.6%.

There is therefore a “substantial” risk of recession in Germany due to the war in Ukraine, according to the Council. If there should also be a blocking of deliveries of Russian energy imports or an embargo by the West, German economic development would have further difficulties. “Germany is heavily dependent on Russian energy supplies. Stopping these supplies carries the risk of the German economy slipping into a deeper recession and inflation rising even more, “he said. Monika Schnitzermember of the Council of Economic Experts.

