It has become a sad habit for French households: electricity prices have risen again on the 1er February, by 1.6%. An increase that should cost on average 15 euros additional to households per year, according to the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE). This is the fourth consecutive year that the bill has climbed, reaching a cumulative increase of more than 11% since 2019. If the CRE, at the origin of the proposed tariff increase, and EDF justify this increase by related economic phenomena to the Covid 19 pandemic – in particular the extent of unpaid business payments – the underlying reasons for this development are rather to be found in the choices of the State in terms of energy policy, believe several specialists in the matter.

Parafiscality and private profits

“Over ten years, electricity prices for consumers have jumped 50 to 60%, three to four times inflation. When we look at the data objectively, most of the increase in electricity prices comes from the parafiscal system, ”explains François Carier, in charge of the energy file for the Consumption Housing Environment Association (CLCV). Beyond VAT, it is in particular the contribution to the public electricity service (CSPE) that weighs heavily in the balance. Mainly intended to finance the energy transition, this tax has indeed gone from 4.50 euros per kilowatt / hour to 22.50 euros per kilowatt / hour in 2016.

“On the one hand, we are in favor of renewable energies; on the other, one can wonder if the conditions under which EDF buys this electricity from these private players are not too advantageous, ”explains François Carier. In 2018, a particularly harsh report from the Court of Auditors estimated that the State pays 2 billion euros each year to produce by solar … 0.7% of the French electricity mix. “The government has chosen that the development of these energies be private. However, we are pushing this subsidy policy towards the private sector for consumers, by increasing the price of electricity, ”denounces Aurélien Bernier, author of the book“ Les Voleurs d’Énergie ”.

But, more fundamentally, this phenomenon would be above all an effect of the liberalization of the energy market. “There are plenty of liberalizations that we support. But there, at a minimum, it was clear from the start that competition has not made it possible to lower prices and, for two or three years, this has even made them go up, ”said François Carier.

“The characteristic of electricity is that it is based on large fixed costs in terms of generation and distribution. The construction and maintenance of nuclear power plants or hydraulic dams is very expensive. But the marginal costs in terms of unit production per kilowatt / hour are then very low, ”analyzes David Cayla, lecturer at the University of Angers and member of the Terrified Economists. “We wanted to tackle a system of competition on a situation where, in reality, it is the centralized monopoly which was effective”, specifies the economist.

A gift to the competition, a “poison” according to the CEO of EDF

In order to organize this market and make it “artificially profitable” for new entrants, as Aurélien Bernier explains, the State has decided to require EDF to sell a quarter of its nuclear production at cost to its competitors. private. This is the Arenh mechanism (regulated access to historic nuclear electricity), set up by the Fillon government in 2011 after the law on the new organization of the electricity market (Nome). A gift to the competition that even the CEO of EDF, Jean-Bernard Lévy, described as “poison”, leading the public company to over-indebtedness.

But, to complete convincing these private players to enter the market, the resale price must be attractive, as well as the prospect of profits. “The legislator decided that the regulated tariff would vary according to production costs, but also to the costs of electricity on the stock market,” continues the energy specialist. This is how the Energy Regulatory Commission finds itself proposing, year after year, an increase in the regulated tariff for the sale of electricity (TRV), to align with the expectations of the private sector. For these competitors of EDF – about thirty companies on the French market – it is all profit. “When the prices on the stock market are low, they will buy on this market and do not use their right to the Arenh, but as soon as the prices soar on the stock market, we see them rushing over”, decrypts Aurélien Bernier. A purely parasitic behavior, which ultimately brings nothing more to the consumer. “When EDF’s competitors offer you lower prices, it is because in reality they are saving money by outsourcing customer services. And that they present you prices exclusive of taxes, adds the specialist. “These private actors are only resellers. If you are an energy specialist and you do not know how to produce energy, perhaps it would be better to build chips for chips, ”tackle François Carier.

To satisfy liberal Europe

If the Arenh system is due to end in 2025, what will replace it is not much more encouraging for users. “The French government is in discussions with Brussels to ensure that this provision of nuclear energy from EDF to its competitors is no longer limited to 25% of its capacity, and that this continues ad vitam aeternam”, alert the representative of CLCV. “Ultimately, the flagship project of the European Union is the Europe of energy: a large market governed by competition at European level between large operators,” said Aurélien Bernier.