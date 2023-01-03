Gas, the price of bills rises in December: +23.3%

Increase the gas bill for families still in guardianship. On the basis of the average performance of the Italian wholesale market in the month of December and for consumption in the same month, for the standard protected family there is a growth of +23.3% in billcompared to November.

The component of gas price to cover procurement costs (CMEMm), applied to customers still in protection, is updated by Arera as a monthly average of the price on the Italian wholesale market (PSV day ahead) and published within the first 2 working days of the month following the reference month.

For the month of December, which in the first few weeks recorded gas prices that were still particularly high (with peaks of around 135 €/MWh) before the reductions at the end of the month, the price of the gas raw material (CMEMm), for customers with contracts in conditions of protection, is therefore set at 116.6 €/MWh, equal to the average of the prices recorded daily throughout the month that has just ended.

Self the Arera used the old method of updating the gas protection (quarterly ex-ante instead of monthly ex-post) a CMEM of over 240 €/MWh would have been applied throughout the last quarter of 2022. The method adopted by the Authority instead made it possible to apply a CMEMm of 78 €/MWh in October and 91.2 €/MWh in November.

Despite these savingshowever, in terms of final effects, gas expenditure for the typical household in the rolling year (January-December 2022) is approximately 1,866 euros, +64.8% compared to 2021. It should be remembered that, as envisaged by theBudget Law’for the first quarter of 2023 Arera has already eliminated the general system charges also for gas. The negative component has also been confirmed UG2 for gas consumption up to 5,000 scm/year and a 5% VAT reduction on gas.

Bills go up, but the price of gas falls

New day of contraction of gas price which closes the negotiations at the TTF in Amsterdam, the reference market for Europe, at 70.8 euros per megawatt hour, down 8%. This morning, at the start of the session, the price of the contracts was 79 euros per MWh.

