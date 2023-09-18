Yesterday, Sunday, September 17, 2023, marked 50 years since the kidnapping and murder of Monterrey businessman Eugenio Garza Sada, which occurred on September 17, 1973.

ANDOn October 10, 2023, it will be 50 years since the kidnapping and murder of Jalisco businessman Fernando Aranguren, which occurred on October 10, also in 1973.

Both crimes were disguised as failed kidnappings and both cases They were planned and executed by members of the Communist League September 23, guerrilla group who was born, officially, on March 15 of that same 1973.

As is clear, These were crimes committed against two of the most reputable businessmen of the time. and they occurred halfway through the government of Luis Echeverría (1970-1976); presidential administration that was characterized by a permanent attack on the productive sectors, especially large business groups.

Groups such as the one headed by Eugenio Garza Sada, founder of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) and Tec de Monterrey; as well as head of the powerful business groups Femsa, Visa and the Cuauhtémoc Brewery.

At the time and after the crimes of Garza Sada and Aranguren, the businessmen closed ranks and, for example, during the funeral of the man from Monterrey, the attendees booed Echeverría, who had to leave the place in a hurry.

And since the two deaths occurred It was speculated that these were state crimes, since Echeverría had entered into a head-on collision with business groups from Nuevo León and Jalisco..

Subsequent journalistic investigations confirmed that, in fact, the supposed failed kidnappings were actually crimes ordered by the State, since from the Ministry of the Interior and with the endorsement of the president, the September 23 Communist League was an instrument created and financed by the federal government and whose usefulness was political.

That is, the order from power It was not a kidnapping, but the death of Garza Sada and Aranguren and the operators were supposed guerrillas, who carried out real kidnappings in exchange for millionaire amounts of money supposedly to finance their activism; kidnappings that were a screen to justify their actions in the services of the Echeverría government.

However, the crimes and persecution of the State did not intimidate the businessmen of those years who, on the contrary, sought an answer in political activism, in parties such as National Actionfrom which a group of political-businessmen emerged who came to power in 2000, with Vincent Foxwhom he recruited Manuel J. Clouthier.

The novelty of the matter is that, Half a century after those crimes, today’s Mexican businessmen are not only indifferent to the dangers posed by AMLO’s failed government, but they seem happy to play the role of coryphaes of a narco-dictatorship like the one imposed by the Morena party. at the federal level and in many states and municipalities.

But perhaps the most questionable thing is that the new free textbooks talk about the kidnappings of businessmen half a century ago, in a tone that exalts crimes, criminals and promotes violence.

For this reason, organizations such as the Business Coordinating Council (CEE) and Coparmex of Nuevo León demanded immediate rectification, but no one paid attention to them, much less the federal government.

For example, Francisco Cervantes Díaz, president of the CCE, said that the new books “unreasonably promote violence, bitterness and animosity against companies and businessmen that operate within the framework of the law” and stated that although “it is relevant leave a record of historical events, the murders of businessmen must also be called by their name.”

In turn, Gabriel Chapa Muñoz, president of Coparmex Nuevo León, lamented and disapproved of “the tone used in the guidance materials for SEP teachers, which distorts the cowardly murder of our beloved Don Eugenio Garza Sada.”

And he was forceful when clarifying: “It was not a mistake, it was a crime. It’s not an absence, it’s a murder. “It was not an attempted retention, it was a kidnapping.” And he demanded to rectify the content of the high school book.

And who paid attention to the businessmen’s claim? Nobody in the federal government. Who else protested from the Mexican business sector? Nobody, since the majority of companies and businessmen prefer the stability of their businesses, rather than fighting for the defense of fundamental freedoms and, above all, for the defense of democracy.

Yes, 50 years after the biggest state crime against businessmen, Mexican businessmen are silent in the face of the danger of history repeating itself.

