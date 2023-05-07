Former Bolivian general Gary Prado, in his office in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, in 2017. picture alliance (picture alliance via Getty Image)

Bolivian General Gary Prado has died in the city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra at the age of 84. Prado became famous after capturing the guerrilla leader Che Guevara in 1967, while he was fighting in southern Bolivia. That same year, the Bolivian Congress named him a national hero for his defense of the national territory against what, at that time, when another military man, General René Barrientos, governed, was considered a “subversive foreign invasion.”

Prado distanced himself from the positions of the military right and, in the 1970s, when he already had the rank of major, he opposed the dictatorship of General Hugo Banzer (1971-1978), which caused him to be fired from the military career and went into exile in Paraguay. After Banzer’s fall, he resumed his post in the Bolivian Army and was appointed Minister of Planning in the Cabinet of military successor David Pereda. Since then he was considered an “institutionalist” soldier, that is, one of the group of officers who was looking for ways to return political power to civilians.

He was also commander of the Military College and, after the coup d’état of General Luis García Meza, who assassinated the socialist leader Marcelo Quiroga, he was temporarily marginalized, but later García Meza, because of the personal relationship he had with him, appointed him commander of the important Eighth Division, based in Santa Cruz. This designation would radically change his life. His position required him, at that time, to serve as the main political authority in this region. In 1981, a group of far-right militants led by regionalist politician Carlos Valverde Barbery seized the Tita oil field, which was owned by the Occidental oil company. Gary Prado approached the place and, without having to shoot, freed the hostage that the irregular group had captured and convinced Valverde to surrender, with the promise that he and his group would go into exile in Paraguay. While the group was disarming, one of the automatic rifles that they placed on a table went off and the projectile went through Prado’s spine, who since then had to live as a paraplegic.

He retired from the Army with the rank of general and dedicated himself to politics and writing. During the democracy, he was a collaborator of the party that had encouraged the “institutionalist” military during the dictatorships, the Movimiento de la Izquierda Revolucionaria de Jaime Paz. When he was president of the country, between 1989 and 1993, Prado held executive positions and represented Bolivia as ambassador to the United Kingdom. He became one of the figures of the Bolivian political class during the time of the “agreed democracy”, which governed the country until Evo Morales came to power.

He was the author of several military history books referring to the period of the Guevarista guerrilla. The most famous and reissued of them is titled How I captured Che. He also took to print The immolated guerrilla. Testimony and analysis of a protagonist. However, the end of his life was far from the quiet retirement of an enlightened soldier. He participated in the opposition that the elite of his region presented to the economic and social changes that President Morales was trying to apply from 2006 onwards. Once, he accused him of having “murdered Che.” Prado always denied that he had been aware of the execution order for the Cuban-Argentine fighter, which, according to most historians, came from the military high command and from President Barrientos himself. Guevara’s executioner was non-commissioned officer Mario Terán, who died a year ago.

In 2008 and 2009, radical sectors of Santa Cruz, who presumably wanted to take advantage of the political moment to achieve independence for this region, hired mercenaries and formed a militia that carried out some attacks without victims. On April 16, 2009, a police commando intervened in the Hotel Las Américas, where this militia was staying, and eliminated three of its members, including its chief, the Bolivian-Hungarian Eduardo Rózsa-Flores, and arrested two others. people. The Morales government accused this group of plotting to assassinate the president. After that, a norm against the financing of terrorism was approved and other measures were taken that forced several regional leaders into exile. He also began a trial, called the “terrorism case”, which would become famous. It lasted ten years and only achieved the sentence of a few involved. Gary Prado was accused of having supported, with his military knowledge, the Rózsa-Flores adventure. Like most of the other defendants, he denied that the terrorist cell ever existed. During the process he received house arrest, in consideration of his health and his age. In 2020, during the internal government of Jeanine Áñez, the trial ended and was dismissed.

