Gary Oldman Admits He Would Like to Play Dumbledore in the New Harry Potter

Actor Gary Oldman, who played Sirius Black in the cult Harry Potter franchise, has admitted that he would like to play another character in new projects. About this reports IndieWire edition.

Oldman said that no one has contacted him about starring in the Harry Potter series, but he would be suitable for the role of Dumbledore.

“In a few years I might well play the headmaster of Hogwarts,” Gary joked.

The actor also added that the sequels to the story about the young wizard must definitely have a new cast.

Earlier it became known that HBO announced casting for the roles of Harry Potter, Ron and Hermione.