Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Former Manchester United legend Gary Neville, now a commentator and TV analyst, poured out his anger on his club, players and coach, after his draw at Old Trafford with Leicester City, in the “31st round” of the English Premier League.

He did not hesitate to attack the players in a violent tone, expressing his deep regret for the team’s condition, especially in the first half, which revealed a catastrophic weakness.

Commenting on the match for Sky Sports, Neville said: “Manchester United is a non-offensive and slow team, with no clear rhythm or tactical form on the field, and if the Leicester City players had some confidence in themselves, they would have won the match.”

German coach Ralf Rangnick was not spared Neville’s criticism and violent attack, as he accused him of not playing with a real spearhead striker since several matches, and that is a calamity.

He said: I do not like this method of playing, and we have already seen its result at the “Al Ittihad” stadium, in reference to the defeat of “United” by Manchester City 1-4.

Neville called for the necessity of involving Marcus Rashford, who can play as a spearhead, in addition to being a winger, expressing his surprise that Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes are not attackers in the first place.

Neville described the players’ performance as shameful and not worthy of a team like Manchester United, and although he is a former United player, he is not embarrassed when he speaks frankly about the team’s condition, and expresses what is in his heart when analyzing his performance.

It is reported that this is not the first time that Neville has spoken in a violent tone about the shortcomings and shortcomings of the “Red Devils”, his former team.