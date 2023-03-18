Lineker will join the report of the semi-final in the FA Cup between Manchester City and Burnley in the afternoon. The evening broadcast with the summaries of the Premier League football matches is presented by Mark Chapman. It was already planned in advance that Lineker would present in the afternoon and not in the evening.
Lineker was suspended earlier this month after he took to Twitter to criticize the UK government’s refugee policy. According to the BBC, his criticism had violated the state broadcaster’s rules on the use of social media. After fierce criticism from viewers, colleagues and prominent figures from the football world, the BBC reversed the suspension.
#Gary #Lineker #return #Match #Day #Saturday
