Gary Lineker has been the clear winner in his fight against the BBC for the public corporation’s attempt to censor the opinions on social networks of the popular ex-footballer and presenter. But both parties wanted to redirect and rebuild a conflict that had called into question the credibility and independence of the entity and that had provoked a national debate of unsuspected dimensions.

CEO Tim Davie, ultimately responsible for the decision to suspend Lineker from his position at the helm of the program Match of the Day (El Partido del Día), has announced that there will be a review, carried out by an independent expert, regarding the chain’s editorial rules regarding the use of social networks by its employees, with special emphasis in the gray area that are non-staff collaborators such as Lineker, with almost nine million followers on Twitter.

“Impartiality is important to the BBC. And it is important for the audience, ”says the statement issued by Davie, in which he admits that“ there is a difficult balance when it comes to achieving it. [la imparcialidad]when people are subject to different contracts or positions on the air, and with different audiences and profiles on social networks”.

The BBC and Lineker himself have announced the immediate reinstatement of the presenter, after a turbulent weekend in which the vast majority of the channel’s sports journalists and collaborators have abandoned their posts, in solidarity with the former soccer player, and have provoked that programming be reduced to a minimum or cancelled.

“After a surreal few days, I am pleased to announce that we have found a way to navigate this conflict. I want to thank everyone for the incredible support, especially my colleagues at BBC Deportes, for their exceptional show of solidarity. Soccer is a team sport, but his support was enormous, ”Lineker wrote on his Twitter account. “Despite how difficult these days have been, it has no comparison with having to flee your home due to persecution or war, to seek refuge in a distant land. It is comforting to see the amount of empathy towards them shown by all of you ”, he concluded.

The ex-soccer player, presenter and media star had once again enraged the Conservative Party deputies and many opinion-makers from the right-wing press with a tweet against the new immigration policy of the Rishi Sunak government. He compared the language used by the Minister of the Interior, Suella Braverman, with that used in Nazi Germany in the 1930s. Braverman had described the increasing arrival of irregular migrants on British shores as an “invasion”.

It rained on wet. Gary Lineker had already faced the universe tory on social networks on account of Brexit —he was against it—, or the donations of Russian oligarchs to political formation. This time, Davie thought, a little lesson was in order. The presenter was suspended from his position in charge of the program “while his use of social networks was discussed.” Although his employment status is that of a collaborator —with an annual contract of 1.5 million euros— in the entertainment area and, therefore, he is not subject to the rules imposed on the channel’s journalists, Davie himself invented himself in At the time, the so-called “Lineker clause”, aware of the predicament that the presenter could have. The clause imposed on collaborators the obligation “not to take sides in partisan issues or in political controversies.”

It was not so easy, however, trying to book Lineker. The former soccer player did not retract his comments. And it unleashed a wave of solidarity that caught the BBC leadership off guard. One after another, the entity’s sports presenters and collaborators announced that they would not go on the air, as a show of solidarity with their partner. Match of the Daya perfect formula that for years has combined the summary of each game of the day with the comments of the analysts, was reduced to a brief 20-minute broadcast with the best plays. Soccer Focus either final scoretwo other popular sports spots on the network, were due to be replaced by canned shows from the agency’s archives.

The wave of sympathy from many fans, who took support posters to the stadiums — “I’m with Gary. Immigrants are welcome” – put the Conservative government on alert, which had initially allowed its deputies to increase pressure on the BBC to reprimand Lineker and had even cheered the campaign. Through a spokesman, the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, distanced himself, praising Lineker as “a great footballer and a talented presenter”, and assured that it was an internal matter in which the Executive would not enter, although ” I hoped it would be resolved as soon as possible.” Economy Minister Jeremy Hunt, who had demanded a public apology from Lineker for his comments, no longer asked for them this Sunday morning, under pressure from journalists, and also referred the matter to the BBC’s discretion.

