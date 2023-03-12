Mandatory driving 60 on an 80 km road? Experts make mincemeat of ‘billion-dollar plan’: ‘This is unbelievable’

The speed on roads where the speed limit is now 80 and which ‘do not meet the design requirements’ must be reduced to 60 kilometers per hour. Veilig Verkeer Nederland (VVN) believes that this will reduce the number of road deaths. The national scientific institute for road safety research (SWOV) disapproves of the idea. “Drivers are not going to find this credible.”