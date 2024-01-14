YesMore explosive books about the British royal family are announced. Harry opened fire with In the shadow and he put the finger in the eye of his relatives, especially his brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton. This irritated Kate's family, where There are also wayward members who like to take their feet off the plate. Uncle Gary (brother of Carole, Kate's mother) now promises gunpowder in a book of memoirs that, according to the British press, will be an attack on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Could be. Gary Goldsmith has made clear his devotion to his niece, his antipathy towards Harry and Meghan Markle and his lack of concern about going against the grain. A millionaire, he has been married four times, has been sentenced to a fine for hitting his last wife when he was drunk and has been recorded with a hidden camera consuming marijuana and cocaine in his luxurious villa in Ibiza. He is believed to be so willing to fight for his people that three false digital versions of his memories have already appeared.

Goldsmith has put the matter in the hands of his lawyers. He may have to call them again if he publishes his book with 'slaps' for the Sussexes. If Meghan Markle also releases her memoirs – so it is rumored – the duel is served. They tremble in Buckingham Palace.

It wouldn't be the first time Goldsmith has attacked the Sussexes. After the publication of Harry's book in January 2023, he told a British newspaper: “I would be glad if he never set foot in this country again.” Other media, however, believe that since Gary is still very close to his sister Carole and his niece Kate, he will not do anything to put them in an uncomfortable situation. At most, it will be an argument in favor of the Middletons and a way for Kate to deny the many accusations made by her brothers-in-law.

The guy has also been very critical of the series The Crown, or more specifically, with how his family is represented in fiction: “the personifications are simply ridiculous and fanciful.” The Crown is obviously a fiction, but when so many people tend to take literally what they imagine happens 'behind closed doors', it is understandable that there is a successful podcast in England dedicated to 'verifying' what is true and what is false in the Serie. Goldsmith participated in that podcast to defend, above all, her sister. «I don't understand why Carole hasn't taken legal action. “Carole is not this manipulative, evil person, devising ways to infiltrate the royal family,” she says, referring specifically to a scene in which Carole suggests Kate show a little leg. “It's just ridiculous.”