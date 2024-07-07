Gary Friedman (San Francisco, 66 years old) has just landed in Madrid aboard one of the two private jets owned by RH, the company he presides over, a giant in the interior design industry in the United States, with 5,800 employees and 72 stores worldwide. It is seven in the evening and in one hour he has to open the firm’s first store in Spain, in a small palace in the Plaza del Marqués de Salamanca. The location seems unbeatable for selling luxury furniture. private hotel The hotel is located a few metres from the Golden Mile, where old Spanish fortunes such as the March and Fierro families coexist with new fortunes recently arrived from Latin America. At midnight, when the opening party is over, Friedman will return to New York in his Gulfstream G650, the most expensive and fastest jet on the market. In the morning he has a meeting with investors and Wall Street analysts to report on his company’s performance in the last quarter.

Friedman dresses like a Silicon Valley mogul. He wears a black T-shirt and trousers and an earth-toned vest. He has boundless energy and a perpetual tan that make him look younger. He is like a modern-day Jay Gatsby, a self-made man who enjoys doing things in a big way. He has invited local celebrities and aristocrats to the party in Madrid. The store is designed to make the visitor feel like they have stepped into a mansion. He calls it an “immersive experience.” There are no price tags or cash registers in sight, just a succession of rooms with oversized wooden furniture and modular sofas in neutral colors. Although it may not seem like it, everything here is for sale. A bed costs about 7,000 euros, a large-scale sofa can be worth about 10,000 euros, and a chandelier-style lamp costs around 20,000 euros. “We are an American brand. The world doesn’t know who we are.” “We are starting to leave home and they have to get to know us,” says the CEO as he settles into a velvet sofa in a room lined with matching curtains. “Why Madrid? Why now? Why not? Madrid is now one of the most dynamic and cosmopolitan cities in the world,” he continues.

RH, a predominantly American firm, is in the midst of a global expansion. It has just opened stores in Brussels, Munich and the Cotswolds, the favourite country retreat of the British wealthy. It is also planning to open around twenty more in cities such as Paris, London and Milan. The company has been preparing to land in Madrid for some time. Six years ago, Friedman met interior designer Michael Smith in California, partner of James Costos, former US ambassador to Spain. “Since Michael lived very close to here, I asked him what he thought of this location. He replied: ‘It’s impressive.’ That was all I needed to hear,” he recalls.

RH’s stores, which they call “galleries,” are designed to make visitors feel like they’ve stepped into a mansion. There are no price tags or cash registers in sight. Gary Friedman, the brand’s CEO, calls it an “immersive experience.” Pablo Zamora

There is less than an hour until the store is due to open and there are still a hundred HR employees putting the finishing touches. They have all come from the United States to work on this opening. Friedman calls them “partners” and demands the same level of dedication and commitment from them that he has with the company. One of their mottos is: “We do what we love, with people we love and for people who love what we do.” Another of their slogans is: “This is not our job, this is our life.” David Segal, journalist for The New York Timeshas described RH’s CEO as “the head of a cult that revolves around home furnishings, with its own bible, 350-page glossy catalogues that appear in your mailbox; with its own terminology; and with its catechism.” At RH, they don’t talk about stores, but “galleries.” They call the benefits “purposes,” and the catalogues “inspiration books.” “We don’t change the names for the sake of it, but to change the perspective on this business,” he explains. “Our galleries are places where you can dream, be inspired, and find art, artifacts, and installations,” he says. The concept seems to work. Only a third of sales are online. Business grows faster in galleries.

Like F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Gatsby, Friedman grew up penniless and homeless. His father died when he was young, and his mentally ill mother was left to raise him alone. “My mother and I were poor and moved around all the time. I never had a home, I was never exposed to design or luxury or anything like that. We didn’t even have furniture. As a kid, I thought people with a color TV were rich,” he admits.

At 18, he started working as a warehouse boy in a store for the clothing brand The Gap in California. “They called me Gary Gap because I applied for everything. Then I realized that I like to form teams, organize and sort. I learned a lot about leadership and I progressed,” he says. At 25, he was already the youngest regional manager in the company. He had 60 stores under his supervision.

One of the bedrooms on display at the RH store in Madrid. Pablo Zamora

In 1988, when he was just over 30, he was recruited by furniture giant Williams-Sonoma. His boss, Howard Lester, asked him to take over the reins of Pottery Barn, a small subsidiary focused on selling tableware and kitchen accessories. “At that time, the brand was losing about 40 million a year. Lester told me: ‘Sell it, close it or fix it.’” He decided to fix it. Within a decade, Pottery Barn had become a brand with sales of more than 1 billion dollars.

Friedman became Howard Lester’s henchman and eventually owned $15 million worth of Williams-Sonoma stock. “Lester was like a father to me. He would always say, ‘Boy, you’ve made me a rich man. You’re going to be the next CEO. ’” One night in 2001, his boss invited him to dinner and announced that someone else was going to be CEO. “I was heartbroken,” he recalls. “He told me not to leave. He reminded me that I had stock. But I never had money, so I don’t work for money.”

He didn’t stay for dinner with his boss that night. He quit his job, but was only out of work for a few hours. Stephen Gordon, founder of Restoration Hardware, a furniture brand that competed with Williams-Sonoma, offered him a job within days. “He told me his company was about to go bankrupt and asked if I could raise money from the banks to save it.” Friedman called some investors and put up $5 million of his own money for the rescue. “I spent years dealing with loan defaults. But what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” he says. “I wouldn’t trade what I’ve experienced here for anything.”

Candelabras on a table in the RH gallery in the Plaza del Marqués de Salamanca, just metres from the capital’s Golden Mile. Pablo Zamora

He is now a rich man. According to the magazine Forbeshis net worth amounts to 1.5 billion dollars. Under his leadership, RH (formerly Restoration Hardware) has also prospered. In 2021, the company set a record net income of 3.8 billion dollars. In 2023, it exceeded 3 billion. RH has diversified with other lines of business: 22 restaurants, a charter yacht to sail the waters of the Caribbean, a hotel in New York and another under construction in Aspen… “I don’t know if we sell luxury. Ikea says it sells decoration for everyone. We say that we create inspiration for everyone. Maybe not everyone can buy our furniture, but they can find inspiration here,” he points out.

Top executives are not used to expressing themselves with terms like “inspiration,” “hope,” or “love.” Friedman does it all the time. “That’s why I don’t usually talk about my vision on Wall Street. They would lock me up,” he says. The day after the interview with El País Semanal, he had to speak on Wall Street about RH’s results for the last quarter. The company is not meeting the expected goals. Friedman explained that things will not improve until interest rates fall and the sale of luxury properties in the United States increases again.

While his competitors are shrinking or strengthening online sales, he is constantly opening physical stores. The strategy is risky. RH shares fell after his appearance on Wall Street. But Friedman, the main shareholder and the company’s boss, does not seem worried. “Money does not buy happiness,” he told El País Semanal a few hours before his meeting with shareholders. The “king of the house” likes risk more than money.

Friedman is a self-made man who enjoys doing things in a big way. “The world doesn’t know who we are. We are an American brand. We are starting to get out of the house and they need to get to know us,” he says. Pablo Zamora

