After five years of silence, Take That is back on stage. The British band, currently made up of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, who revolutionised the international music scene, boy bands in the nineties of the last century, it seems to have a thousand lives. After a first split in 1996 and a highly successful comeback in 2006; after singer Robbie Williams left the group and returned to record an album in 2010, after Jason Orange, another of its members, left the ship the following year… they are “more alive than ever.” This is what the charismatic Gary Barlow, leader of the group, says during a video conference meeting with EL PAÍS before their landing in Spain next week.

The three members who now make up Take That – who jokingly call themselves “the rogue version of the three tenors” – will play in several cities across the country in the coming days in a dizzying tour from north to south: on July 13 in Barcelona (Alma Festival), on the 14th and 15th they will do so in Marbella (Starlite Occident Festival), on the 16th in Seville (Icónica Santa Lucía Sevilla Fest), the following day in Madrid (Noches del Botánico) and, finally, on July 21 at the González Byass Bodega in Jerez de la Frontera (Tío Pepe Festival).

More than three decades into their career, Barlow (Frodsham, England, 53 years old) recognizes that they are no longer the same. “We have changed, but changes are wonderful and you should never oppose them. This is my little philosophy. I don’t always do everything right, but the changes I have experienced throughout my career have been really great.” The musician refers to an artistic career full of plot twists. Although it is not comparable to what he experienced with Take That, Gary Barlow’s success as a soloist is an incontestable fact. With four solo albums, the publication in 2018 of his autobiography, A Better Meand his work on television as a judge of the talent show X FactorBarlow He is one of the most popular musicians in the UK today. Why did he want to get back together with Take That? “It has always been the most important thing. When the band decided to make new music and start touring, everything else fell by the wayside. I like making music. I like challenges,” says the singer. And getting Take That back together was certainly one of them.

The band, which was born in Manchester in 1990 as a European response to the American phenomenon New Kids On The Block, was originally made up of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Jason Orange, Howard Donald and Robbie Williams. They soon became international stars, but Williams, undoubtedly the most visible face of the group at the time, decided to go solo, which caused a crisis in Take That to the point of announcing its dissolution in 1996.

The three current members of Take That, in a promotional image. From left, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald.

Ten years later, in April 2006, all of its original members except Robbie Williams reunited on a nostalgic tour that became a resounding success, to the point that they decided to finish the job with the publication that same year of a new album, Beautiful World, which, despite all predictions, was once again a success. The history of Take That, Barlow admits, is full of leaps and bounds.

However, “the biggest leap” is, in his opinion, the recording of the band’s latest album, This Life, The tour is the title track and is Take That’s ninth album, in which they are musically “more self-assured”, she explains. With nods to the great classics of British pop from the seventies and eighties, such as Supertramp, Wings, Elton John and The Eagles, Take That wanted to present themselves with elaborate melodies and more sophisticated harmonies. “It never seems like we work according to predetermined rules. You know, nobody tells us, ‘hey, guys, you have to sound different this time’. But yes, the reality is that we wanted to sound different. In our hearts, we are different. And making music, too,” she explains on the other side of the screen.

A promotional image from a concert by the current line-up of Take That.

Barcelona was the first city where Take That met last year to begin making this new album, which is now giving way to the tour. “We spent two weeks there and we felt very welcomed. As a band, Spain was one of the first places we visited, in the nineties, and we hadn’t been back for many years. We feel that we definitely owe the Spanish people a great show, if only for their patience,” he jokes.

With this euphoria, Barlow wants to leave behind the shadows that fell on Take That: “There was a moment when I wondered if we would ever do a concert again. So you can imagine how much fun it has been for us to be back in front of an audience,” he admits. What’s more, he highlights, as an exclusively Spanish quality, that all the shows in our country are held outdoors. Take That will end on July 16th the Iconic Santalucía Festival Sevilla Fest, which is being held in a world-famous heritage site: the Plaza de España in the Andalusian capital. “It’s going to be wonderful,” he predicts.

