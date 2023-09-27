Reconstruction of the appearance in life of ‘Garumbatitan morellensis’. Grup Guix

To get an idea of ​​its gigantic dimension, 10 meters high, just review, from fiction, one of the opening scenes of the film Jurassic Park (1993). In it, an astonished Dr. Alan Grant fixes his gaze, as he gets out of the car, on the brachiosaurus that walks the slopes of the island converted into a theme park of cloned dinosaurs. “Garumbatitan morellensis “It could be compared to this specimen,” says paleontologist José Miguel Gasulla.

Garumbatitan morellensis is the new species of sauropod dinosaur, which lived in the Iberian Peninsula 122 million years ago, in the Early Cretaceous, described from remains found in the subsoil of Morella (Castellón) and whose discovery has just been published by the magazine Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society. It is the sixth new species of these animals described in the Valencian Community, five of them also located in Morella. Its discovery expands the diversity of dinosaurs known in one of the best records from the Early Cretaceous in Europe, concentrated in the mountainous Castellón region of Els Ports.

Bone remains of Garumbatitan morellensis GBE-UNED

Quadruped and herbivore – capable of ingesting up to 30 or 40 kilos of vegetation daily -, with a long neck and long tail, Garumbatitan morellensis sneaks into the top of the most gigantic dinosaurs”, paleontologists agree José Miguel Gasulla and Francisco Ortega, from the UNED Evolutionary Biology Groupwho coordinates the multiple paleontological surveys in Morella and who collaborates in the study now published, led by Pedro Mocho, from the Faculdade de Ciências of the University of Lisbon.

The name of the new species honors its dimensions: Garumbatitan It means ‘the giant of Garumba’, since the specimen was found at the base of the Muela de la Garumba, one of the highest reliefs in Els Ports. His last name, morellensis, appeals to the municipality where the site is located, the area of ​​Sant Antoni de la Vespa. Researchers from the Catalan Institute of Paleontology, Grup Guix de Vila-real, the Museum of Natural Sciences of Valencia, the Universitat Jaume I of Castelló and the Autonomous University of Madrid have also participated in the work.

The size of the now classified fossil remains, located in the different surveys carried out between 2005 and 2008, corroborates their colossal volume. Vertebrae more than a meter wide, a femur almost two meters high and two-meter ribs join the two almost complete articulated feet, “which are particularly rare in the fossil record,” the researchers maintain.

Its morphology is unique compared to the rest of sauropods. “This tendency towards gigantism is very evident here: just look at how the limbs are attached to the waist; They are wide-track animals, which open the pelvis and scapulae to walk very wide; The femur is inclined inward, because they open their waist a lot when they move and that modifies the structure of the hind legs,” adds Ortega, who adds another singularity: “they practically eliminate the fingers of their hands and walk on the metacarpals, converted into a long column species; “They walk as if on tiptoe.”

The study analyzes the kinship relationships of Garumbatitan morellensis and the rest of the sauropod dinosaurs from the Lower Cretaceous of the Iberian Peninsula. The new species described in Morella is one of the most primitive members of a group of sauropods called Somphospondyli, one of the most diverse and abundant during the Cretaceous and which became extinct at the end of the Mesozoic.

It also reveals the complex evolutionary history of sauropods from the European Cretaceous, particularly from the Iberian Peninsula, with species related to lineages present in Asia and North America, as well as with some groups close to forms on the African continent. “This suggests the existence of moments of fauna dispersion between these continents,” the researchers say.

The description of this new species also helps to understand the ecosystems in the Early Cretaceous, one of the objectives of the lines of research opened in Morella. “We are finding pieces of the puzzle that allow us to see a little better what this part of the structure of the ecosystems is like” in this area, an estuary sometimes very close to the coast, even reaching the front line, and backed by mountainous areas. In that furthest strip of the estuary it would move Garumbatitan morellensis, moving through an extensive wooded area with large trees “capable of supporting the amount of food that herds of specimens of these sizes needed.”

General view of the Sant Antoni de la Vespa Site during the extraction of one of the Garumbatitan specimens. GBE-UNED

The future restoration of the rest of the fossil material found at this site will add “key information” to understand the initial evolution of the sauropods that will dominate the dinosaur faunas during the millions of years that the Mesozoic era lasts.

“There is still a way to go, but we are there,” point out Gasulla and Ortega, referring to 60% of the fossil remains located in the subsoil of this region, which continues to excavate sites, still pending classification and preparation. A heritage that they say they hope “will explode and come to light, because there is a lot to show,” they add.

“Here in this region we say that ‘tota pedra fa paret’ – ‘every stone makes a wall’ – and this stone helps the paleontological wall, because it is thick,” Gasulla clarifies with a laugh. The new species “is a step to stabilize the research project” focused on Els Ports, adds Ortega. Garumbatitan morellensis It is that new piece that a puzzle under construction needed.

