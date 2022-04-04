Usman Garuba is going to close his first season in the NBA with good feelings. And it seemed, honestly, difficult. The Houston Rockets center had in the defeat against Minnesota Timberwolves (132-139) his fourth game in a row with minutes. He is one game away from his maximum consecutive in the League. There were 15 in which he got 6 points without fail (3/3 of two) and grabbed 6 rebounds. He came off the bench: Sengun, recovered from his discomfort, is the undisputed starter and he proved it one more game with his 14 points and 15 rebounds.

This return to activity has been really good for the Spanish international, who has had to deal with a very difficult season, due to adapting to the NBA, due to his trips to the Development League, due to COVID and due to injuries. A lot of weight in the backpack that can be relieved if Silas keeps him in rotation for the little that remains of the course.

Greater contribution



He’s earning it with a rise in his numbers. If there is time on the court, the normal thing is to do things. There is not much mystery. And so, Garuba averages in these last four games 4.8 points and 7.5 rebounds in 21 minutes. Figures greater than their averages for the season: 1.8 goals and 3.1 sacks in 9.2 minutes in a Rockets that said goodbye to the season a long time ago.

Houston is along with Orlando Magic the worst team in the NBA with only 20 wins in 79 games played. A situation of eviction that Minnesota, in the middle of the race for 6th place in Utah, the last direct route to the playoffs, was not going to miss. The Timberwolves are 1.5 games behind Salt Lake City with three to go. More difficult things have been seen … and the Jazz are in full free fall.

The Wolves dominated the entire duel. They had the occasional scare down the stretch, but there was never any real feeling that they might go down in Texas. ANDEdwards had a great game with 33 points. Towns and Russell signed 28 and 22 points, respectively, in their 45th win this season: Not since 2018, with their last playoff appearance, had Minnesota won that much.