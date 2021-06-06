Dubai (Union) Gartner, a technology market research company, expected that the shortage of supplies will continue electronic chips (semiconductors) worldwide, is likely to return to normal levels by the second quarter of 2022.

The shortage of chips primarily began with devices such as power management equipment, monitors and microcontrollers, which are made on old nodes in foundries on 8-inch casting lines, which have limited production capacity. The shortage has now extended to other devices, with capacity constraints, substrates and wires shorting, passive components, materials and testing capabilities, all of which are parts of the supply chain that lie outside of chip manufacturing.

These industries are closely related to the production of consumer goods, and are characterized by low flexibility in dealing with them and weak ability to make more investments in them in a short time.

The shortfall in semiconductor supplies will lead to “severe disruptions” in supply chains that will limit manufacturers’ ability to produce many types of electronic equipment and devices in 2021, said Kanishka Chauhan, principal research analyst at Gartner.

He added, “Foundries raise the prices of the electronic chips they produce, which pushes chip makers to increase the prices of devices.”

In most categories, hardware shortages are expected to continue until the second quarter of 2022, while capacity and pillar constraints are likely to extend into the fourth quarter of 2022.