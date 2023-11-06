In the beating heart of Lucca Comics & Games 2023, Garth Ennis, the well-known British cartoonist and creative mind behind successful works such as “The Boys” and “Preacher”, held the stage with heated discussions and reflections on the topic of violence in comics. Through a direct dialogue with the public, Ennis explored the different facets of violence in graphic narratives, underlining how it is possible to represent it in forms ranging from the excessively surreal to the most raw and touching realism. The author delved into his narrative techniques and desire to provoke critical reflection in readers, examining how the dark realism of his comics aims to paint an honest and sometimes disturbing depiction of human nature. Comparing his work to that of other iconic authors such as Alan Moore, Ennis highlighted the challenges writers face when working with large publishing houses and the commercial pressure that can alter the original vision of characters.

His contribution to the world of comics was also celebrated through the exhibition “Garth Ennis: Till The End of His Word” at Palazzo Ducale, which presented a large collection of his original drawings, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of his stories. The exhibition paid homage not only to Ennis’ work but also to his collaborators, such as the late Steve Dillon, and concluded with the inclusion of Ennis’ prints in the Walk of Fame of the Lucca Comics Museum. Ennis also shared details of his involvement in the James Bond comics, promising a return to the more realistic and less parodic roots of Ian Fleming’s stories. The Lucca Comics & Games 2023 panel proved to be an unmissable opportunity for fans to enter the mind of one of the most influential authors in the sector, offering a unique opportunity to better understand the complex dynamics that animate the violent and visceral stories of he.