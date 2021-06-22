Fashion, trends, ceremony and much more: all the updates regarding weddings and weddings. Bouquet and garter: both objects have very specific traditions and customs. The bouquet must be bought by the groom while the garter must be thrown to one of the guests.

Be it about the bouquet that the garter there are very specific rules to follow during the celebration. To respect the charges of the groom and the Duties of the bride, we discover all the customs that surround these two irreplaceable objects!

Traditions about the bouquet and the garter

The bouquet is one of the most classic and irreplaceable objects within the wedding. This ever-present bouquet of flowers should be neatly chosen by the bride, in relation to her dress. However, according to the tradition it is groom who should provide for his own purchase. In addition, the man must also make sure that the bouquet arrives at the bride’s house on the day of the celebration.

Read also: Bride: how to choose your bouquet

During the wedding party, the bride will have to to launch the bouquet backwards, giving the back to all women single present. According to the legends, there lucky who will take it in hand will be the one next to get married. On the other hand, even the garter has a similar history. In fact, already in the 14th century in Europe wedding guests tried to get a piece as it was believed to bring good luck.

However, this custom meant that the bride’s dress ended in condition worst. Accordingly, the more Contemporary he wants it to be groom to unthread the garter to his bride, who must show it uncovering the legs and lifting the dress.

After that, some traditions say that the groom even had to to divide into small pieces the cloth and then distribute it to the guests, as a sign of luck. Those who receive the small fragments had to hand over a small financial contribution to the spouses. This practice was often also taken up through the pieces of the necktie, always divided by the groom.

However, regarding the garter there is also one more custom recent and less impetuous. The groom throws the garter to one of the celibate guests. The man who took the garter and the woman who initially took the bouquet should then indulge in a dance together. Where neither of them know each other, only one can be shared photography and one before knowledge. In short, here are all the most hidden and unknown traditions.

It may interest you: Bride, garter: history, traditions and what it means

If you are planning your wedding, or are welcoming some ideas about it, keep following all of them updates. During our guides many topics are touched on wedding. Traditions, fashion, trends, cultures, locations, news, advice and much more.