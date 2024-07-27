Paris (dpa)

Mexican badminton player Luis Ramon Garrido met Chinese double gold medalist Lin Dan at the Olympic Village in Paris, rekindling memories of their rough journey since they last met in the years leading up to the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Garrido was ranked among the top 50 players in the world and qualified for Rio, but then did not play any official matches for four years, due to a liver disease and undergoing eight knee surgeries.

“I was going to lose my life in 2015,” Garrido, 28, told the Olympic News Service. “I had a disease called rhabdomyolysis. It was like I was going to lose my kidneys. They weren’t producing anything, so I was bleeding every day.”

Garrido was forced to move to Spain, lived with a specialist for four months, and began to rediscover his love for badminton, but then suffered the first of his many knee injuries in 2018.

“I destroyed my knee, I destroyed everything, the patella, the tendon, the ligaments, the meniscus, so it was very painful, not just physically, but mentally as well,” he said.

Over the next four years he underwent eight knee surgeries.

“I thought about retiring in 2022, but I couldn’t get the Olympic dream out of my mind. I know I won’t win a medal. This is not pessimism or negativity, it’s the truth. It doesn’t matter who I face. Thinking about the whole process, just being here is a dream,” he added.