The Committee and the Board of Directors of Cepyme yesterday were a polvorín and the committee and the Board that CEOE celebrates is not being quieter. In the appointment of the management bodies the two presidents have been seen … In Liza, Antonio Garamendi and Gerardo Cuerva The tension has been cut again with a knife When, before this forum, the number two of the employer, Miguel Garrido, also president of CEIM. A very respected leader in the organization, who has always spoken clear The labor market.

Garrido has begun his speech before the business forum justifying as something normal than in an organization Two candidates are presentedalso that they want to change the rules of the elections, although it has not shared Gerardo Cuerva’s decision to do so at the doors of an election. The criticisms of the number two of the CEOE have risen of temperature when it has analyzed what happened yesterday in the Executive Committee of Cepyme and then at its meeting.

The president of the Madrid businessmen has remembered the committee and the CEOE Board that occurred yesterday A very serious fact And he has reported that the statutes in Cepyme were violated, given that their article 57 prohibits voting the modification of the Internal Regime Regulation if these changes have not previously been approved by the Committee, which did not happen yesterday. Garrido has reported that the vote of the change in the delegated vote went ahead in the Board of Directors, and that this fact is verifiable, but that this vote is “illegal”.

“This is populism”

For all these reasons, Garrido has asked Cuerva to rectify and submit to the norms of the organization and to comply with because, he said, “this is not a popular democracy, that is like a constitution.” Very hard, explained number two of the CEOE, that the attitude of the head of the Spanish SMEs resembles “populism” and that the norms are “sacred” in the employer.

Legal Report

Cuerva’s response was that his organization had a legal report that marked his steps. As this newspaper already reported, jurist experts consulted by Cepyme openly question that option, for understanding that it can hide pressures and get to alter the democratic principles of organizations. Textually, they ensure that these representations “can lead to the exercise of pressures -they say -with the end of transferring the meaning of the vote and, ultimately, the result of an adoption of agreements or election to one or few hands, thus infringing democratic principles for which business organizations must be governed ».