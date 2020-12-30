Ronald Araújo will surely take time to forget the last game of 2020, since a monumental failure of his served to open the scoring to the rival. But one of his virtues is that he never hides and always shows his face. The defender, As soon as the game ended, he asked those responsible for communication to attend the media.

What happened in the goal?

A shame. Shit mine. It cannot be accepted. A goal that has hurt us a lot. It can’t happen anymore.

Could you explain how it was exactly …

A very quick play, I didn’t see the forward so close. We play very high and losing a ball there is very dangerous. We risk a lot, but you have to be confident and get up.

Do you feel guilty?

It is a failure of concentration. I take responsibility. We are old enough to accept mistakes.

Has Barça already said goodbye to LaLiga?

I think LaLiga is possible. It’s football and anything can happen. We are Barcelona and we must always look forward.