the series of One-Punch Man continues, which is why their characters must continue to grow personally, and also in their attack techniques towards the greatest villains. That leads to them giving an additional shape to Garouwho literally transforms into a monster that could intimidate even the bravest of the manga.

The last few chapters have been preparing us for the full fight between Garou Y Saitama. Although the two crossed paths several times, Saitama had defeated Garou so easily that it was not really considered a confrontation. This has changed now that Garou he has become a much more powerful version of his monster form.

Here you can take a look:

shout outs to Garou’s sick ass new monster form in #OnePunchMan pic.twitter.com/mI6PRLeAlS —Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) May 11, 2022

The epic fight between Saitama Y Garou it will continue to grow from chapter 161, although our bald hero cannot understand the words of his enemy, since he calls himself a monster. Something that could be considered something false really, after all, in past encounters he has been seen to commit actions considered heroic.

Via: comic book