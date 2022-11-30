J-POP Manga has released new information for Garonwork of Osamu Tezuka which will soon be part of Osamushi Collection. The first of the two volumes that make up the work will in fact be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting today at the introductory price of €15.00. At the moment it has not been announced when the second volume will be available.

It is not the only work of Osamu Tezuka which will be available this month. The publishing house has indeed released Microid S and the sixth volume of Buddhawhich we can already buy in all comic books, bookstores and online stores.

J-POP Manga presents Garon 1 – Osamushi Collection The Osamushi Collection, a necklace dedicated to the god of Manga, continues to get richer: on November 30, Garon 1 arrives at the bookstore, comic shop and online store. Milan, November 30, 2022: J-POP Manga presents Garon 1, a new volume that enriches the Osamushi Collection, a series dedicated to the god of manga, Osamu Tezuka. The volume, the first of two, will be in bookstores, comic shops and all online stores starting November 30th. Two meteorites crash to Earth and in one of them the giant Garon is found, a robot of alien origin with the power to destroy all humanity. In the other there is instead a child who over the years is raised as an earthling. Unbeknownst to all, the two have been voluntarily sent to our planet by an alien race to test the intelligence and wisdom of the inhabitants of the Earth. Will humanity manage not to put an end to itself using the powerful weapons of Garon? Recently released from the Osamushi Collection, already in bookstores, comic shops and online stores, the environmentalist sci-fi manga Microid S and the new volume Buddha 6, the semi-fictionalized biography by the manga god on one of the key figures of world spirituality. In Microid S the insects of the Earth have decided to rebel. With the help of a technology capable of reducing humans to microbial size, a race of super-intelligent insects, the Gidorons, are planning to enslave humanity, effectively reversing the roles between people and insects themselves. Only three boys, Yanma, Ageha and Mamezo can hope to defend our society from this threat, counting on the ability to transform themselves into very small beings with phenomenal powers. Will they succeed in their rescue feat? And would a world dominated by insects be worse than the polluted and dying one that man has built for himself? A classic of action science fiction from the unbridled and unattainable fantasy of the God of the manga, whose basic idea was developed by the master – in a different narrative direction – also for the writing of the Microsuperman anime. It also continues Buddha with the sixth volume; work begun in 1972, is one of Osamu Tezuka’s most ambitious undertakings. The first six volumes are already available in bookstores, comic shops and online stores. The iconic volumes of the Osamushi Collection bring the unforgettable works of master Osamu Tezuka back to the shelves and are a must have for all lovers of the story manga genre. Garon 1, Microid S and the sixth volume of Buddha are now available in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores. Garon 1

Source: J-POP Manga