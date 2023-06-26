Sony Interactive Entertainment Italia has announced a partnership with Pasta Garofalo: the meeting between the two companies has led to the creation of “Play your Pasta”, a special limited edition pasta shape in the shape of the four iconic console controller buttons: x , circle, square and triangle. A completely Italian marketing operation, with lots of correlated activities that have seen Garofalo PlayStation pasta being used in dishes expressly created by Aldente PastaBar Cordusio in Milan. To support this collaboration, two online activities have been created: one involving social networks with the hashtag #PlayYourPasta, and the other with a competition with prizes offering a PS5 console and an annual supply of 20Kg of Pasta Garofalo.