Little by little, Alejandro Garnacho is becoming an important piece for Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United. The young man who wants to represent Argentina internationally has managed to get important minutes of play in recent games, mainly after the World Cup stoppage. In these matches, the Red Devils are one of the best teams in the Premier League and have once again entered the TOP 4 that gives the classification to the next edition of the Champions League.
Thanks to his very good performances, Garnacho won the affection of the United fans and is considered by many to be one of the great promises of the club in the long term. In addition, his renewal is an express request from coach Ten Hag since they have him very much in mind for this end of the season and for the future. That is why the highest managers of the Old Trafford club are already planning to renew the contract that expires after the end of this season and they have already made an offer to the 18-year-old.
In the last few hours, the news broke that the player would have rejected United’s initial offer, considering it insufficient from the salary side, despite the fact that they agree to sign a long-term contract and stay with the Old Trafford team. What the youngster’s representatives are looking for is a weekly salary in line with his growing participation in the first team.
Faced with this situation, many of the biggest clubs in Europe are beginning to pay more and more attention to the player and are thinking of offering him a contract. Among the main stakeholders are Real Madrid and Barcelona according to Spanish media. Let’s remember that the winger was bought by the Manchester red team from Atlético de Madrid for 420,000 euros in the middle of 2021.
This season, in which he has taken his first steps in the club’s first division, he has played a total of 17 games with 3 goals and 6 assists, including one for Marcus Rashford to win the classic against City. His minutes have been increasing and for this second half of the campaign this trend is expected to continue.
Alejandro Garnacho’s future looks bright but will it be at Old Trafford?
