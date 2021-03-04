The beautiful weather lures many of us back into nature. Traffic jams, chaos and clogged parking spaces are the consequences. A local has now let his anger run free.

Garmisch-Partenkirchen – Munich residents often drive in such flocks towards the Alps that traffic jams, clogged roads and overcrowded mountains are the result. In addition, locals are annoyed that garbage is often left behind in nature. Then the rural residents do not shy away from petitions or even “thought slips”. As recently in Garmisch-Partenkirchen: From there you can hike to the church village of Wamberg, among other things, just 30 people live there at an altitude of 1,000 meters. And since, according to the Garmisch homepage, the “view of the Wetterstein massif with the Alp and Zugspitze is breathtaking”, a BMW driver with a Munich license plate probably thought that he could go up there too.

When he arrives at the top, he simply parks the car in a meadow because there is no parking space. That was probably a thorn in the side of a passer-by: He or she was stapling a handwritten note on the windshield of the man from Munich, which was then posted with a photo of the wildlife parker in the Facebook group “You come from Garmisch-Partenkirchen if …”, as reported by 24auto.de. The letter begins with the words “Dear Munich day tourist” and furthermore it is made clear to the “intruder” that the meadow section is private property and “not your parking space”. Instead, there is a parking lot for hikers nearby, which he can stand next time and pay a parking fee like everyone else. Or just stay “in beautiful Munich”. * 24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.