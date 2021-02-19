Garmin joins the Andalucía Bike Race as main sponsor, forming part of naming of the competition with the seal of main sponsor and technological partner at the same time.

In this year in which Andalucía Bike Race by Garmin becomes part of the new and prestigious calendar of the UCI MTB Marathon Series, Garmin will be present at the competition thus reinforcing its commitment to cycling and contributing its knowledge and experience in the sector.

Garmin has been committed to cycling for years, and many lovers and practitioners of the sector trust and carry a Garmin cycle computer to measure your kilometers and get the most out of all your workouts. The synergies and values ​​of both companies are linked in common brand values ​​such as effort, fun, perseverance and security.

That is why Andalucía Bike Race and Garmin start an adventure right now. Garmin will offer tips and recommendations to get the most out of your bike computers so that all Mountain Bikers are prepared to face the challenge of six days in Mountain Bike in the provinces of Jaén and Córdoba.

In the weeks prior to the event and in order to make the training of all participants profitable, Garmin has activities and surprises prepared to help in the training of each of the participants, creating a community of cyclists with the aim of being Finishers in Andalucía Bike Race by Garmin. Garmin will provide the Daily Results during the competition, which will be found, as usual, on the competition website for daily and general rankings.