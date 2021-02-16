Garmin Enduro is one more example that, after a few years searching for their site, smartwatch manufacturers have focused mainly on two closely related areas: health and sport. We could already see it, for example, in the Apple Watch Series 6, and in general it seems that the vast majority of manufacturers have decided to take the rest in that regard. The problem? That if all manufacturers do the same, how are they going to stand out from their competition?

Thus, in order to distinguish ourselves in a market that is increasingly crowded with devices, over time we learn about new and interesting proposals that stand out for some particular aspect. And without a doubt In the case of the Garmin Enduro, autonomy is its strong point, since according to the manufacturer it can reach 65 days with certain settings. And on the other hand, with all functions on, a full charge can deliver up to three days of operation. And the most interesting thing is that to offer so much autonomy, is based on its solar charging function.

Regarding its specifications, the Garmin Enduro has a 1.4-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 280 x 280 pixels, and Garmin has equipped it with sensors that, as I said before, show that it is a device specially designed for athletes, including the user’s aerobic capacity (VO2 Max), heart rate sensor with alerts for abnormal measurements, pulse oximetry (blood oxygen saturation), respiration monitor, etc.

As you might expect, the Garmin Enduro has multiple quantization functions aimed specifically at physical activity, both those that we can use to adjust the training pace, and the management of heart rate zones, or the percentage value with respect to the resting heart rate, such as the informative ones, which indicate the respiratory rate, the speed in sports of movement or the interval configuration.

For outdoor sports activities, the Garmin Enduro has GPS (also compatible with Glonass and Galileo), so it can be used both to follow pre-established routes, and to save information about the routes that we have carried out, along with information about them (hours, speeds, measurements of their sensors, and so on). In this way, we can keep a record of our physical activity.

We are not talking, yes, of a cheap smartwatch. The price of the Garmin Enduro, with a nylon strap also specifically designed for sports activities, is 799.99 euros. It is already on sale on the Garmin website, although shipments of the first units will not begin to be made for three to five weeks.

