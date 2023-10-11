Garlic | This is the cornerstone of the kitchen, from which you can even make use of shells

Chef Linnea Vihonen explains how to peel and heat garlic.

In home kitchens garlic sinks as it is in both pastas and stews. In professional kitchens, it is used in the spice broths of many classic sauces, such as hollandaise and béarnaise.

“Garlic is an extremely multidimensional cornerstone of the kitchen,” says the chef and food designer Linnea Vihonen.

At times, however, garlic may become bitter – especially, if crushed with a garlic presslike a cook Hans Välimäki told HS earlier.

How then should garlic be handled and used? We asked Vihonen’s best tips for garlic. Vihonen uses garlic at home every day.

“Actually, in everything else except sweet foods.”

When think of garlic, the multi-clove version often comes to mind first.

You can also get a single-claw version from the store. It is suitable for the cook who wants to get to it easily and get a lot of garlic at once. In terms of taste, single-clove garlic does not differ much from multi-clove garlic, so one can easily be replaced with another, says Vihonen.

Fresh garlic is particularly good for dips and pastes, says Vihonen.

“Aioli, tzatziki, hummus, pesto, chimichurri. All of these definitely include garlic.”

Single-clove garlic is often used in professional kitchens, because then you can peel more at once, says chef Linnea Vihonen.

Anything no special tools are needed for processing garlic. A sharp knife and a cutting board are sufficient for chopping.

However, if you want to make things go smoothly, it’s worth considering micro blade grater acquisition. At Vihose, raw garlic always goes through a micro-blade grater, because with it you can grate it directly into the food.

“It gives you a fine, snow-like grate that spreads well into a paste, dip, or whatever you want to use it for.”

Garlic peeling is not everyone’s favorite thing, because the onions release oils, the dry skins easily stick to your fingers and the cutting board, and the whole operation feels messy.

Processing garlic can also be done more easily.

At home, Vihonen breaks a fistful of garlic over a bowl and removes the outer skins that come off directly into the dish. The bowl is also an intermediate step for the other peels and core pieces created during cooking before ending up in the bio-waste container.

After that, individual nails with their shells are lightly pressed against the cutting board with a knife blade, after which the shells come off cleanly with one or two strokes of the knife, says Vihonen.

“All kinds of little fiddling will be eliminated.”

“ You can also use dry peels from organic garlic.

Garlic is more sensitive than traditional onions, says Vihonen.

Onions are often browned in a pan, but garlic does not need a color surface. Garlic is at its best when fried in a small amount of oil at a moderate temperature. A suitable temperature on the stove is medium heat or a slightly higher setting.

“Garlic is the master of low temperature.”

You can also use the dry skins of organic garlic, as they release aroma, Vihonen advises. The skins should be boiled in various marinades and broths, from which they are finally strained out.

Last In recent years, black garlic has also been popular, and several restaurants in Helsinki, for example, have served aioli made from it.

Black garlic has a more delicate and softer taste than regular garlic. This is why it should be used, for example, in pastes, sauces and vinaigrettes, where it gets its due, and doesn’t hide under strong flavors, says Vihonen.

Black garlic is made by heating whole garlic for several weeks. In this case, the color also becomes darker and the taste milder and slightly sweeter or licorice. You don’t have to do the heating yourself, because you can get black garlic from well-stocked grocery stores.