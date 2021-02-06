Excessive consumption of garlic for a long time can lead to serious health problems. The danger of this vegetable was revealed by user Sohu. RIA News…

According to him, the vegetable poses a particular danger to people with eye diseases. So, one of the side effects can be blurred vision and blurred vision. A netizen explained that this is due to the long-term consumption of garlic.

Too much garlic in the diet can also cause symptoms such as tinnitus, dry mouth, heaviness in the head, and memory loss. At the same time, moderate consumption of this vegetable is good for health, the author of the publication emphasized. Garlic lowers blood sugar and also has anti-inflammatory and disinfectant effects.

In November last year, Margarita Provotorova, a consultant on laboratory medicine at the Center for Molecular Diagnostics of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, said that lemon, garlic, onion or ascorbic acid are not able to strengthen the immune system. She noted that immunity is made up of many factors, one of which is a healthy, varied diet. She advised to include meat and dairy products in the diet, as well as fresh vegetables, fruits and herbs.