On occasion I have commented that the chef David López is, above all, a brave uncle. With the exodus of Murcians in summer to warmer areas, last July, López looked for a different experience in the Siempreverde farm, where we could see how the Hellinero cook defended himself in a space with almost no kitchen offering a tasting menu in a precious space.

This year, and with the lesson learned, David has made the leap and has left to occupy the position that José Cremades of Blue Fish vacated at the end of last summer at the Trips Summer Club leisure complex, since this summer renamed Trips Tasty , and where there will be up to six restaurants (Ajo y Agua -AYA-, BE Trips, La Mariposa, Brasas de olivo, Enso Sushi and Bonker Bao).

David’s proposal at AYA is true to his courage and knowledge. The thing about bravery is not because he comes to the beach to play away from home, which he will surely ‘peta’, but because of the way he has had of looking for his life by undertaking alone in a project as ambitious as a Local de Ensayo being in a situation of comfort with his classes at the CCT and UCAM, his personalized consultancies and his tailor-made events without any need to jump into the front line of the haute cuisine fringe. But it is also that his proposal at AYA has two or three touches of the La Mancha chef within him, of his influences and tastes for offal in dishes such as pig’s ear glazed with its juice and mashed ‘ras el hanout’ or the Breaded veal snout with red shrimp sauce, lime and coriander mayonnaise, and fried egg.

We also find some veal dishes such as matured beef brioche, green curry, peanuts, pickled onion and lime mayonnaise or the Simmental breed cutlet with stewed piquillos and fried potatoes in case you are more of red meat than fish, although for me, The main interest of the new menu designed by the chef lies in the marine proposals that López focuses on the oyster, the bonito with vichyssoise and pico de gallo, the fresh seaweed salad, tomato raf, flying fish roe and fried shrimp, roe mullet and bonito with tomato jelly and marquette almonds, and vegetables, poor man’s barnacle and smoked galopa aguachile, among others.

I try a great niguiri with a base of Russian salad and tuna, a magnificent totally raw tuna belly that the waitress marks with a charcoal just before putting it on the table as if it were the leg of a beef in Texas county with ponzu sauce. , the mullet in adobo and battered to perfection with a base of mashed potatoes and a delicious grilled wild sole with ‘au beurre blanc’ sauce with its crispy skin and trout roe that I enjoy both the product and the sauce , as to repel thorns. Acidity, freshness, juiciness, product and delicious jelly.

Looser I find the coating of the nose, which, despite being accompanied by an elegant and deep carabineros cream, does not finish assembling with the rest of the ingredients, perhaps, because of the coating. In the same vein, I find grilled pineapple with ice cream, which seems to be in second position if we compare it with a delicious Asturian-style rice pudding or with the spectacular torrija.

Leveling the room service and David’s right hand in the kitchen, Lautaru Bravo, who make you feel at home without missing the boss at any time. The space, an open-air wonder, but well sheltered from the sun.