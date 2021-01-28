The bright display of Youtube He changed planes and in an instant Butarque mutated into a time machine. The past reflected in the present with hope for the future. There, in that image, he, Asier Garitano, the maker of the last two ascents of the Leganes, posing with a blue and white T-shirt that had his name on the back. As if the laurel shield that he placed so high in the sky of Spanish or world football (remember the Pepinazo) was not also his DNI. It is impossible to imagine one without the other.

Asier never left, but now it has been his turn to return beyond his presence in everyone’s subconscious. In flesh and blood he has been presented telematically as the new coach of the Leganes. Replacement of Jose Luis Marti after a start of League that of Bergara has complimented. “They have done a great job. It is not easy. But in this club they ambition more,” he commented in an intervention with a ragged voice (after six months without training, the first sessions take their toll), complicit smiles and several clear messages.

For example, nothing to think about the long-medium term: “You won’t hear anything from me in qualifying. I forget. The goal is to be closer to winning than losing and having quality training sessions”, has repeated in his already usual mantra. The goal, Garitano says, is to try to “improve the good that already had” and do it with a template that does not put a but. “The job of the coaches is to adapt and we will do that,” he insisted. “In summer, when they called me from Leganés, I had to reposition my head. But I’m ready. I have the bug. I return because the challenge is beautiful,” Txema Indias, the sports director, by his side. “We must thank him for the courage to come in a different situation than the one he left,” he acknowledged.

This is the full presentation:

Txema Indias:

We are in the presentation of Asier Garitano. I want to steal half a minute from him to thank the previous coaching staff, Martí and his companions. They have been spectacular professionals. On a personal level, they have been magnificent. We have lived with them and they are club people. I can only wish you the best and thank you for your effort.

I was wondering what to say about Asier. I feel ridiculous introducing Asier. He is the coach who has achieved the best milestones at Leganés. It fell a lot in Leganés. He left with the team on top. His goodbye was understood Now he has great courage to return in a different situation than the one he left. The two parties have put a lot of themselves to get together. The Asier-Leganés idyll has never been broken. Welcome you and the coaching staff.

Garitano’s first intervention:

It is to repeat a little that first presentation, to do many years. The sensations are the same. During this journey, many things have happened in this city. All positive. I am very happy to be back here, where I feel at home. I know that the sports responsibility will be great. I come to a team that has done well. The idea is to enhance if possible everything that Martí and his coaching staff were doing.

It seems that when there is a dismissal, it is that everything goes wrong. It’s not like that. The work has been good. We want to boost it more in this second round and that for me it will be something new. To take a team when the season is already underway. I am happy about this challenge. I hope everything goes well.

How many calls did it take to return? What’s the goal beyond being closer to winning than losing every game?

The mentality is that, to be closer to winning than losing in each game. I believe in that. We will maintain that situation. On the subject of summer … because of how I left Alavés, with the confinement … many things … I was not mentally prepared to take on a project, it would have been selfish, except for Leganés. I needed to stop. After a while, the bug re-enters. I’m happy that a team like Leganés remembered me. I received this possibility. The club has done its part. I’m here. It is the only offer I have had in recent months. I have accepted it because the challenge is beautiful.

Did you think you would come back in this situation? What is needed at the end of the market?

When I left, I said that I would like to come back to compete against Leganés. It’s soccer. You do not know when the circumstances may occur. Template? I say again … it is a squad that is strong, that is good. I just arrived. I have to adapt with what there is. I am happy. The objective will be to promote the good things that this team has done. I have seen all the Leganés games and I liked them. It is not easy, after four years in the First Division, to start again in this category. It costs a lot. Here we are. Let’s see if we can improve the team’s situation a little.

How do you see the rise?

You will never hear from me about things that can happen in the medium-long term. I forget the classification. That wears out a lot. We want to improve, for sure the work has been good. This team is with the best, among those top 10. We all would have liked to be closer to first or second position. It is what we have now. We will forget about that. We will try to improve every day. In every game. To take us where we can.

Does it create pressure that too much is expected of you?

It’s soccer. I know how this is handled. We will try the coaching staff to improve each player. The protagonists are the players. Not the coaches. That is my job. So I understand it. I know how football is. It goes for results, but the idea is that each of the players is a little better. With that mentality we come.

It returns in the middle of the pandemic … everything is different … Are you ready?

I’m ready, yes, but football has changed. It is much colder. Now the questions are telematic, mind you … but you have to adapt. The objective remains the same. Be with the best. We are there. We will try to be a little better. It is the job we have. You can give…

What have you missed about Leganés?

Miss … nothing … I have not been here, but I have many friends and I have come many times, although not to Butarque. I feel at home. It gives me that peace of mind that I think is important. I know that everyone in high competition is going to send you but the results. We want to do things right again.

What difference was there with that Asier who said no in summer? What weapons do you have now?

Most importantly, my head. I was not to take on a project. There was not a choice. I had to fix myself. Take that illusion to be in this profession. He knew it would be a matter of time. It’s going back to being in a place with a good, wide squad, we haven’t done it, but I’m happy with what I’ve seen and what there is. We will try to change for sure. Every coach is different. But this group gives me peace of mind.

What else can this club give you?

I’ll try to give them myself … I’m sure they will give me that love. I also love all these people very much. I hope I am what I have always been. Normal, close, respectful … it is what will be regardless of what happens in sport.

What do you think of the template?

I think it’s okay. It is a good template. With an idea that Martí and his people were looking for. I am happy. Every coach is different. Some nuances can speak changes. With what we have, we can have a good second lap and improve what has been done.

What technical body will it have?

We have incorporated Queco Piña as a goalkeeping coach. And we lack another figure, but with confidence we will surely do it. We will all be happy.

Was it true that Huesca loved him?

The only offer I’ve had, I’ve accepted. This is it. I have not had any. From Huesca, nothing.

Have you followed Leganés? Can you aspire to promotions?

I do not speak, nor do I think about the future in the medium-long term. I think about the next game. We’ll see where it takes us. And before the game, every day. I’m not going to talk about direct promotions, or things like that.

Will we see a Garitano different from the one who left?

I don’t know anymore … I don’t remember what it was like when I left. The idea will be the same: quality of training and day to day. Sure I can apply it. The characteristics of the squad are different, but those five years were different teams. They didn’t have to see those teams with each other. We have been adapting in things and nuances. With this template we will do the same.

What did you think of Martí’s work? Will the system change?

Martí’s work has been good. It is not easy after a team like Leganés has spent four years in the First Division, relegation is not easy. This category is competitive. They have managed to be with the best. But the ambition of this club wants more. But the work has been good. You have to congratulate them. Our idea is to promote all that. I think it can be done.

Is the template very long?

No, in football what we have to do is adapt. There are people who can do it one way or another. My job is to adapt. The template is good. It gives you alternatives. There are five market days left. We know how this works. There may be changes, but I am happy.

What has changed compared to August?

I feel fine now. I have that bug. I had it for a long time. It was to come back again. They have given me that opportunity. Let’s see if we can take advantage of it. In that security that this city gives me, this team, we hope that everything can go well.