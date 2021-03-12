There are press conferences in which Asier Garitano does not speak. He teaches. He does it with his calm, folksy, and even fun tone. But behind the pleasant appearance lie depth-charged reflections. Homilies of the Garitanismo. Today, in the run-up to the cucumber visit to Oviedo, has occurred.

Because that city, that team, is a pinch to the soul of every blue and white soul that embraces the laurel shield. In 2016, the course of the ascent, there Leganés won an epic duel that launched him almost definitively to First. The goal of Gabriel, the penalty of Mantovani, the stop of Serantes at the launch of Susaeta… Everything is history, as the club has remembered with the publication of an unpublished mini-documentary with images of that feat.

But for Asier all that is history. It is worthless. “Those are stories to remember, but they will not help us win now,” he repeated before being blunt and warning those who make the presence of Leganés in Second a recurring discomfort. “If Leganés, for being in this category, is going to suffer, then surely sooner rather than later it will be closer to Second B than to another story”, has sentenced.

What casualties are there?

We have the loss of Kenneth Omeruo, the loss of Avilés … Of Jonathan Silva. Nobody else.

Is winning in Oviedo more important than ever? Losing would generate many doubts …

Difficult are absolutely all parties. There will be no doubts in the squad, even if we go to Oviedo and do not get the result forward. I already said it, beyond the results, there is the line of what we want to follow. We will have better or worse moments in this category that is complicated. But the line will not change and we will not have doubts.

How do you rate Miguel de la Fuente’s work?

He is a boy with great potential. That is why Leganés has signed it. He had very few games this season. In the first five-six months of competition I had few minutes. We are putting it little by little. He has played matches. We are happy with their day to day. He knows where he has a very large room for improvement. I think he’s doing his part. As long as people strive, they will always be taken into account.

How to stop Oviedo?

Oviedo has everything. In this category, Oviedo has always had great players, a great squad, a great coach like this one. It is an experienced team. With centimeters. They are balanced and getting good results. We will look for where to have advantages to be able to harm them and counteract the good things they have. The normal of each week.

What do you remember from the Oviedo match the year of promotion?

I don’t remember anything … There are so many, so many years that … it has already passed … it has already passed. We can’t be remembering those stories… that was a great day, a great joy, but we focused on this. It is done. You cannot be living off what you have been doing so long ago.

Are you worried about generating few chances?

The last game and in Cartagena it cost us a little more. It’s true. Its normal. Sometimes you generate more. We would have liked to generate more, but the rivals are very well worked. Every time it costs us more. To us and to any team. Everything is more closed. Goals cost everyone to make. The occasions, too. But we will continue to insist. We’ll see if we can have a good day.

What details need to be improved?

A little of everything. From being able to defend better to being able to attack more continuously. To be clear about where we want to take the game to be closer to getting it out, to know what the opponent is good at… we are working on it during the week to counter it… What a very difficult, very competitive and difficult match against a great rival.

The pressure that Leganés now has to ascend, is it detrimental?

I don’t know … I just got back. I know the club, the city and the history of where we come from and where we are going. I understand that a club like Leganés cannot suffer in the professional category. That you want to be higher and go back to the years we were in the First Division, well yes… that is the goal and the ambition. But that is achieved from being happy in a place. If Leganés, for being in this category, is going to suffer, then surely sooner rather than later it will be closer to Second B than to another story. After that, the ambition will be to go up to First. But always be aware of who we are, happy to be able to compete against big cities and teams in this category.

How do you rate Cuco Ziganda in Oviedo?

He’s always had a good job on the teams he’s been on. He came to Athletic one year that he suffered, but they did well. He has lived in England for a while and has returned to a great club and a great city. You have done well. They were not in a comfortable situation. Last year they ended well. This year, with ups and downs, they are with a good dynamic. I know that team is working hard beyond the results.

Have you considered making big changes? Has what has been worked in these parties been done?

They have tried to do what we had trained. But in front there are rivals who counteract what you do. People are competitive. It is very well worked. That is why we are in the elite of this category. We will look for solutions, as in every game. Let’s see if we can do well.

The elongated shadow of the ascent and that constant evocation … is it harmful?

What do I know … to have a conversation, to remember a story, but for this moment it doesn’t help at all. Now we are in another movie. That, I have already seen some of those documentaries made by the cool people here, but it will not help us to get the most out of it.