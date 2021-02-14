The Leganes it is new equipment. The return of Garitano has relaunched a squad that has gone from adding five straight games without winning, to winning three consecutive games. The machinery works, but its conductor, far from showing his chest, insists on the formula for his reborn success: work, work and work. And all without wearing medals.

“We just wanted to enhance a little what was being done well”, He said after winning Albecete (3-1) and approaching the top of the table just on the eve of receiving, again in Butarque, to the Almeria. A duel that will mark the blue and white aspirations and that, incidentally, will serve as a thermometer for this relaunch. What if it is lost? Garitano He is firm: “I am not worried about a bad streak coming. We know which line to follow beyond the results”.

The Lega of the first part, is it the Leganés you want?

I think we have done a very complete first part. We made it 2-0 and we suffered little. We were able to do the third and leave the game calmer. You have to congratulate the players. They have done what we have worked for. They have been safe. The game has been very complete in everything. A very, very good first part … the second part is dangerous because what has happened can happen to you, that in a play they score a goal, and make you have any doubts. But we have talked about it. We had to show security. It was a very good game. You have to continue to the next.

What has Asier Garitano done to relaunch the team? See the players more plugged in?

We’ll see. I have already told the players that when there is a change, maybe people will reactivate. But I already said it. We wanted to try to improve things that Lega did well before. We needed to correct some situations, small nuances. Football is sure that the coaches see it differently, but they weren’t doing things wrong. It was necessary to continue in that line and improve those situations. We have changed the dynamic of results which is important. That gives you peace of mind. You go away from home wanting, now too… dynamics are important. I am happy with the people who, due to change, do not play, but their behavior on a daily basis does a good job. People who come off the bench give him a plus. Make the team see those little things.

Are you worried that there will be a downturn if there is a losing streak?

It does not worry me. Nothing. We know the line beyond the results. If the results are good, everything is strengthened. But we know where we want to go. What is the OBJETIVE. Where you have to influence and that every day you have to be better. That, we will see with all that, how far we will be able to go. I think about preparing the next game.

Now comes a vital game against Almería, but it comes without rest.

We knew it for days. You have to adapt. Zero excuses. With that idea we will go until the end of the season. We will see if it gives us to be up.

Is Rubén Pardo one of the best free-kick takers you’ve ever had?

I have had very good pitchers. Already in Second B, Carlos Martínez, Álvaro… in Second, in First… but Rubén has always known how to control it. It is not easy, it is not easy … but we are confident that he can score. It has. He has three goals in a row from a foul. Is not easy. Security and conviction have it. We have to take advantage of it.

Today Domingo Plaza, a veteran Leganés fan, has passed away. Do they dedicate the triumph to them?

Yes that’s how it is. It was partner number 45. Say hello to the family. We feel sorry for him and for all the pepineros. He has always been with the team. I’ve seen it on trips. As soon as I saw the photo I knew who it was. It has been close. A shame We dedicate the triumph to him.

Which player on the squad are you in love with? What is the most loved?

I depend on them. Loved? Only from my wife.