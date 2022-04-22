Eibar coach Gaizka Garitanohas indicated in the preview of the stake before the Malaga, that its players are aware that the work of the entire course is at stake in the last league games. catalogs them from “motivated” and “energetic” to seal promotion to the First Division. “We are in a good position and in a historical situation, which is not valued,” he says.

Garitano maintains that the key will be “not conceding” who has recognized that in the last three away games Eibar “has not been at its best level, conceding goals”. Fighting for promotion to the First Division is “something nice, cool” and that happens “rarely” for which he has urged his squad to “take advantage and have the illusion of getting a promotion”. He gets players like Venantius and Tejero who have completed their game of sanction, although he loses clay and his scorer Stoichkov, with 18 goals, due to the death of his father.

The technician from Riotarra stresses that he feels “Happy and looking forward to this final stretch”. The match with Malaga, he adds, it is not “definitive” but it will be another “final”. He contextualizes it: “We have reached the end of April first and keeping up is going to be very difficult, but we have it in our handswe depend on us and when you depend on you you have to look at yourself and not at others,” Garitano launches.