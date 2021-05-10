Asier Garitano, coach of the Leganes, has blamed his team’s physical problems for the collapse he suffered in the second half of his visit to Vallecas (1-1). After a powerful start, goal included (Miguel did the 0-1) the pepineros suffered excessively in the second half, with Riesgo as a saving figure.

“We have not been afraid. This team is not afraid. Quite the opposite. What has been lacking today is strength. When you do not have strength, it does not give you, there is no other choice but to defend, suffer … (…) In the Leganes we always have to suffer at the end of the season ”, he insisted, pointing out the injuries of Omeruo and Arnáiz before the break as a key issue of the result.

It has also revealed that Eraso, Miguel de la Fuente and Rubén Pérez they have ended up with serious problems. On the penalty of Sabin merino what was 1-1, Garitano has subtracted iron from the action, but it has indicated as “many” the ten penalties that have already been awarded to the Leganes so far this year.

What flavor does it go with? How is the change from the first to the second part possible?

It’s simple. A very good first part. Dominating the game, the party. Kenneth’s injury comes, it upsets us. Arnáiz’s, the same. Two changes to make at rest. Complicated for the second half against an opponent who demands you. We have endured what we could with Miguel or Rubén Pérez, who were fair. We have seen if we could have problems with some other player. The rival plays a lot. It demands a lot from you. We have received the draw and then we have suffered. At Leganés we always have to suffer at the end of the season. Sabin’s stick is penalized, but they have been closer to 2-1 than us. A shame for the injuries that have allowed us to continue our turn.

How do you rate Miguel de la Fuente’s party? It gives the feeling that it grows …

He played a great game. A great first part. Like the team. Then, at halftime, he had problems with his hamstring. Javi Eraso had cards. He has endured as long as he could. He knows where to improve. I’m glad you played a good game. The point will help us. Let’s see if we recover.

What do Omeruo and Arnáiz have?

In the case of injuries, you have to wait 24-48 hours. They look like two muscle injuries. Let’s see if they are not very serious. But the dates in which we are occurs with people who have a lot of work. The normal thing is that they appear. Hopefully they are not serious, but it is similar to what Borja Bastón did last week.

Leganés has already added ten penalties against, only surpassed by Lugo and Las Palmas. Not many?

Today’s was a penalty, they have seen it that way. I don’t know how many we have. If they are clear, they have to beep and that’s it. We will have to improve in concentration. On how to defend. It’s part of the game. There are many penalties. It is our turn to be against it. But that’s how it is.

Do you see the team physically touched?

The physical is important. The better you are, the more you will compete. But mentality is also important physically. We value the point. With this line, everyone will give a better version. Other players will come out and with the people who are out I am calm. They have talent. There is a good mentality. We will not look for excuses. It is the template we have.

Have you seen Advíncula’s hand?

I do not know. As much as you pressure the referee, if it is a penalty, then someone will be out and they will whistle it. They will have seen something else. It will be the interpretation of the people, of the referee. We have enough to value those things. No matter how much you yell, nothing is going to change.

Was the team afraid in the final part of the game?

This team is not afraid. Quite the opposite. What has been lacking today is strength. When you do not have strength, it does not give you, there is no choice but to defend, suffer … but it is what we have lacked. But if the team is among the best, it is for being daring. Those who are not daring are usually not among the best.