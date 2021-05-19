Asier Garitano He came out satisfied with the stony scoreless draw that Leganés achieved in Anduva. Result of extreme perceptions. Mathematics say that the Madrilenians, with this point, place third tied with the Almeria and that they could mathematically seal the playoff if the Lightning falls before Oviedo. It happens that the sensations speak of a duel again pasty, without many occasions and the clearest wasted by a Leganés that again suffered from lack of judgment. Still, the technician Bergara He said he was “satisfied” with the performance of his boys. “Lately the feelings are good. We are playing with enough balance. If you can’t win, at least you have to score.”

How do you rate the point? What sensations does it take?

We have come to try to be closer to winning, but it has been very close, because the rival is a good team. The penalty, the two clear occasions. Sabin’s and the second, some clear. And when you can’t score … at least they don’t hit you. The level of the team has been good. We will make the point good and positive. And to continue. To continue competing and suffering. The normal thing in these late season.

The best occasions have been for Leganés …

Yes that’s how it is. But Mirandés plays very well, with midfielders who get inside … they take you from one place to another. We knew it was going to be that game. We have tried to steal and do damage on the outside. That was the intention, we had the opportunity to Sabin … in the second part, those who have gone, have gone well. The one of Rober Ibáñez, the one against the end … and meanwhile you had to be careful, because Mirandés has intensity. Play really well. When you cannot win, we have made a point that is important.

Opportunities to intimidate rivals are not fully exploited …

It does not worry me. First, let’s see if we get into the playoff. Each game is difficult to get ahead. The team has had a good line. We have been closer to taking the game forward. The line is being good, we will be more or less successful. I see the team well.

Is it very important to finish third?

The most important thing is to have options for promotion. We are on the way. We are closer. We have two games left that will be very tough. Very difficult. The better we are in the rankings, the better. That’s the idea and the mindset. Today we had the option to be third. We would have liked to get all three points, but we got one point… and we will be third. Let’s see if after the next game, we continue the same. The important thing is to get to the playoff.

It is the sixth consecutive game without losing. Since when have you found the line of play you wanted?

We have had it all. We started with five wins in a row, we got closer to the top… but we had our worst moments of results. But we have long maintained an important balance. But we have had casualties. People have made a major overexertion. You have to be happy. Each game is a different story. But in the month and a half, the data that we handle, at least leaves me happy and satisfied. You have to follow the same line. Let’s see how far we are able to go.