Gaizka Garitano tried to explain a defeat that stinging against a newly promoted like Cádiz: “The first half we went from less to more, we finished quite well. We played on the inside and when we played on the outside the centers were not good and we were not successful. They have beaten us well, it has not been a good day for us “, he launches, to comment that now it is his turn to do two tasks, to “encourage them”, but above all to “correct things, there are things that we have talked about and have not done”.

Garitano does not scurry and stresses that his responsibility is “all, I am responsible and I take responsibility for the defeats.” Three games, with two defeats, Granada and Cádiz, and one victory, without Muniain and Williams having finished the full games. Garitano understands that the squad lacks strengths: “I don’t like to personalize after a defeat. It is not a problem that one or the other plays. When we lose, we all lose, me first. When teams close to us, we have problems. An individual move has to appear, we do not have a reference center forward, they are deficiencies to solve, “he explains.

On top of that, with two less, Cádiz grew sheltered behind with order and concert: “They have only thought about defending. We have lacks against teams that get behind, the centers have not been good or the shots. “For this reason, he clarifies that” they have deservedly won, we have lost the game, it is clear.

Garitano understands that they must “recover and go to Vitoria”, and contextualizes the situation: “We are in the third day and a professional must recover the next day. Not because of the moral aspect, we already have other deficiencies, as if not to be one hundred percent. Today is a fucked up day, but tomorrow to think about the next one.