The coach of the Leganes, Asier Garitano, has valued as “disputes, no more” the two most controversial actions that have marked the controversial tie to one between the Almería and Leganés, referring to the red a Ruben Perez (min 14) and the penalty of Maras to Bustinza (min 95 ‘) “In the photo it looks red and in the photo it looks like a penalty. But it is a dispute. I understand the anger of Almería. I put myself in their shoes and it hurts a lot ”, he commented.

Beyond the referees, the coach of Bergara He has been “proud” of the effort that his team have made, and has valued as “very important” the point “for the effort, to avoid defeat and for the goal score”, although he has also clarified that the team “must improve” , to continue “getting closer to the best”

Has the party been very conditioned?

Everything is surely conditioned by those decisions. Today we see a red card when the demand was great at 14 ‘. That conditions against a big rival. The team has been good. They have known how to suffer a lot against a great rival, but the normal thing is that we would have lost it, because they have had the clearest. The last play has conditioned. An action of a dispute … they interpret that there has been an elbow to Bustinza. When you see the photos, everything seems, but I think they are all disputes. Both the red to Rubén and the penalty. If you see the photo, in football you have to play, and then maybe anything can happen. And in the same penalty. In the photo it looks like a penalty, but it is a dispute. That’s what VAR is for, that’s what these people are for. It will speak for a long time. When an opponent like Almería receives that play, it annoys a lot. I put myself in his place. It has been very good for us, of course. For the effort, to avoid defeat and for the great goal.

Why the change of goal?

I understand this from normality and the decision-making that my position, I do not know if it requires me, but it gives me that power. I think I should. Asier was good as Pichu when it was his turn.

How do you face what is coming?

Regarding the classification, we are still the same. We had the option to cut back. The differences when they are marked is when you have a direct rival. Nothing happened to us when we played the game in the 90 ‘against Almería in Butarque. Today we wanted that, but it was much more complicated, due to the quality of the rival, with one less, with this team that has a lot of talent … the team has suffered, it has been good. We have the golaveraje in favor. We will come out strengthened.

Have we missed a much more beautiful match with the red team?

You never expect such a quick expulsion. We intended to squeeze them high. Knowing the difficulty that this entails. They, the less they are in our field, the better. Risk has stopped a good one on one at the beginning. We knew they were going to generate us. We wanted to generate for them too, that they could suffer. It lasted us 15 minutes. Then with one less everything costs more. We have put Sabin in as a midfielder, but he gave you few exit options. They have given us few situations. We have endured. In the second we kept Sabin and Borja high, putting Sergio ahead of Gaku and Rubén Pardo. We have changed to have a presence, but fatigue wears you down. We have been adapting to try at least not to lose it. We have done well. We have suffered well. We have had the luck that we have to have and they have not had it. They have had the clearest chances, although we have also had Rubén Pardo’s hand in hand. We came out strengthened by the rival, but we need to improve. We’ll see when May comes to see if we have any options. We have to take many points away from the best in the Second Division. And that is not easy.

How have you seen Juan Muñoz?

Juan has had a bit of trouble for a few months, I won’t say … but rare. When I arrived, his first idea was that he was going to leave the club. We are talking about January. Then stay here, but his head, I do not know if it was very good. The boy trains, but with a mentality that we needed something more. It can be an important player. It gives us balance as well. In many situations too. With Javi Eraso out he could also help. This will do you good. That you have played. He has been daring to take that penalty. What I hope is that this daring shows it on a day-to-day basis. Because the coach we have seen that he has been able to put it on.

What message is sent to the fans?

That we are Leganés, that we are going to fight and suffer. That we come from a disadvantage with these teams. It is not easy to trim. We are going to make an effort and we are going to try to the end. So we will continue to the end.

Seven from the direct promotion and seven from the play-off? Also look down or just up.

We will never lose sight of anyone, but the mindset is to keep cutting the best. That will help you to get the play-off. The idea is going to be that. We will see at the beginning of the month of May where we are. Now is to accumulate points to try to cut back and when we have direct duels, we will try to cut back, starting the next game, which is Mallorca. And then when May comes, we’ll see where we are.

Do you recognize that the referees have helped Leganés today?

I have not acknowledged that the referee helped us. I’m talking about two very similar plays. Rubén’s entrance is a normal football entrance, what happens is that after the dispute, those of us who have played football know that if they take your picture, everything seems more spectacular. If you see the reaction of Almería, you see that it is something of yellow without more. But they call it. The new football. It is rigorous. The penalty, the same. If you see the photo of Maras and his elbow on Bustinza’s cheekbone and you say, penalty… I am not saying that the referee helped us. As for Sadiq’s play, those of us who have played upstairs know that, I think, it was more foul in attack than penalty.