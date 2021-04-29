Jonathan Silva is back. In the season of Leganes, the phrase is repeated. Because this is not being an easy course for the Argentine side, a year more marked for him by absences than by presences. But Jonathan Silva is back. Add two consecutive holders (Ponferradina, Alcorcón) with a good image, weight on the team and pain in the body. He still carries the uncomfortable discomfort of the shoulder sprain that occurred against Castellón early March. It bothers him when playing, but Jonathan holds on. A sacrificial attitude that Garitano applauds.

“He’s doing his part”He said after winning Alcorcón in Santo Domingo. Now it seems (fingers crossed for Butarque) what Silva He has returned to play a “fundamental role like the rest” (Asier dixit) in the final stage, the one in which everyone plays everything. The coach did not hesitate in the effort of a player who “has had a difficult season”. The problems for this ex of Boca Juniors, Sporting de Portugal or Roma Among others (what a curriculum!) they have been varied and have only allowed him to play 615 minutes in nine games.

Garitano cited the inconveniences that took the form of injury since his return to the cucumber bench. “When I was there, he played the first game [contra el Lugo], he injured his knee. Juice. Then another knee injury. Then he played … and shoulder injury, which has given him a lot of war. It is not easy ”, he repeated to praise the strength of will that he is putting, that which has been doubted in many sections of the season.

Shake off ghosts of suspicion

The yearnings of Silva For looking for a First team during the summer market, they made him suspicious in the eyes of the fans, who have doubted the player ever since. It happens that the medical parties in the Martí era did not lie. The injuries were there and they have been undermining him in a reiterated obstacle that, as Garitano He announced on Sunday, it has also been repeated with him on the bench.

The difference is that Bergara’s team relies on Silva more than Martí did, who at times ruled out having the defender even in the sections where he was healthy and at his disposal. That rarefied environment with bad fortune included (at the beginning of 2021 Silva took 10 days to return from Argentina because he had to be isolated after direct contact with a COVID-infected person) caused him to be considered lost for the cause. Error.

The revival of Garitano

In the first training session back in Madrid, Garitano promised him that he would be important and that he was counting on him to try to reach the First Division. Despite this misfortune in the form of injuries, the coach has kept his word and shortly after he has had the chance, he has been putting him in the team so that he takes shape and confidence. In both it seems to have, again, the tank full.

This does not mean that Silva is going to play yes or yes. Javi Hernández’s competition on that left-handed side is fierce. Struggle that Garitano will maintain and promote to raise competition and improve the performance of both and, incidentally, a Leganés sees how one of the men called to be fundamental in this campaign in the Second Division has reactivated his best version. Jonathan Silva is back.