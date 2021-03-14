He won Leganés and Asier Garitano he breathed in relief. In Oviedo (1-3) the pepineros resolved their recent drought of results (two stumbles in a row) with more work than suggested by a marker as broad as suffered. Does not matter. The three points went to Butarque and with them, the good feelings of a team beyond their home needs to improve. Grow. Rate. And that begins to do hand in hand with the coach of Bergara, that more than satisfied by the triumph (that also) was satisfied to see how theirs grow of visitors in a key pending subject to assault the upper zone of the table. His next three starts will be Almería, Mallorca (consecutive) and Espanyol. Little joke.

Why have you come out with defense of three centrals? Has it turned out as expected?

I’ve already said it several times. This template allows to use various drawings. Today we have considered that it was the best. Some interior was missing and we have counteracted what Oviedo has. We also wanted to have a centimeter balance on set pieces. We have worked on the idea we had. We have had better and worse moments. But we have played a great game and we have been deserving of the victory.

How are Borja and Javi Hernández? They have been seen touched …

Borja and Javi’s theme is fatigue. They have done a great job. Borja’s twin has gone up. Like Javi. Nothing worrisome.

Are you feeling better about the last games?

The feelings when you win seem to be better. I was not unhappy with the previous matches. The rivals are good, like Oviedo today. But today we got ahead on the first play. We have had our moments, like Borja’s occasion. We have controlled the game. As soon as the second half started, you make it 0-2… I’m happy with how we reacted after 1-2.

Was it a triumph to win yes or yes?

We have room to improve abroad. If we want to cut distances with respect to the best, seeing that we have to go to their fields, we needed to be more forceful. See if we can improve there for the remainder of the season.

Is it key that not only the forwards contribute a goal, but also the players who arrive from behind?

That is essential for us. It is not only the work of those above to contribute. We need people to come to the area. Go upstairs. It is fundamental for today’s football.

Are you working with Javi Hernández to make him appear more offensive? He is a more defensive court winger …

Javi has the most important thing. He handles the ball well, he has a motor, he has a rhythm… he is able to interpret the game well when he has to play as a winger or center-back. Today he has assaulted their right side, with great effort, and his physique gives him that option. And if he scores goals like today, that’s the milk.

Leganés is two points from the promotion and ten from the seventh place. What does that tell you?

They are figures. We, the objective, I already said, is to continue in the same line, to cut back on those above. The three above. On that path, on that path we are. Sometimes it will cost us. Three great teams, very strong. Each game gives us the option to add. Let’s see how far we are able to go. We are in that. We have room for improvement. Much of the cut will go through the games that are away from home, because of the calendar and direct confrontations that we have.

Has it surprised you that Oviedo did not stop Javi Hernández?

As with Palencia, we wanted to have a player on the outside, who would give us an outlet and then superiority on the inside. He has had the success of both goals. I know that his past here makes him apologize. They are football things.

What did you say to Ziganda?

Glad to see you after a long time. It has helped me when I was with Athletic with some players. Great person and great coach. I wanted to say hi to you in a minute. It is more complicated when you lose, but as always it has been of ten.