Asier Garitano is for Leganes, something more than a coach. A historical reference of glorious times past that in the previous one Leganés – Sabadell (Sunday morning, 18:15, Movistar LaLiga) has once again pulled his traditional speech to turn around the sorry mood that surrounds the entity after the last two setbacks against Almería and Mallorca.

“If here in Leganés no one is excited about playing a play-off, bad business (…) There is ambition to go higher. But right now we are among those top six. We must value it. Enjoy this moment. Enjoying things higher goals can be achieved. If not, it will be impossible “, he intoned resoundingly after confessing that he is “with the same illusion as always” and evaluating the Leganés season as “good”.

“Being among the best is a very good season. We want more, of course … we want to be higher … surely. But the eight months that this team has been competing in Second Division, it has been a good season”, has repeated in an optimistic and encouraging message. A positive trend that is also joined by the returns of some injured, such as Silva and Tarín. Against Sabadell, Leganés will only have the absences of Palencia (sanctioned), Lasure, Miquel and Avilés.

How does the team arrive?

The day after a defeat, annoyed, logical. But now we are fine, knowing the opportunity we have, knowing that we have ten games to go. The team is fine. We are prepared for the following meetings.

Do you feel more pressure after saying goodbye to the direct promotion?

There are still mathematically options. But the difficulty now is great. But we continue on the same line. We need to have a good end to the season to see if we can make the goal, which is to move up.

What casualties does the team have?

Sergi Palencia, who is sanctioned. Then Lasure, Miquel and Avilés.

How are you emotionally?

Well, man … it was an important week, against two direct rivals who gave us the option to cut points. Almería, after how the game was, we made the point good. In Mallorca we could not score and you are annoyed. But I am fine. With the same illusion of leading the team to Priemra, which is still the goal. The difficulties will be great, but we will fight it.

Does it have to be the bravest team precisely to reach the play-off with ambition?

As always, you must have balance. We need to have balance and good feelings. Compete and improve to get as high as possible. Sometimes we will be better and sometimes worse, but that will be what will help us. We want to believe that the circumstances can be given.

Will he be able to count on Silva for the remainder of the season?

Yes, sure. Silva is already on the list. She has had troubles. He had a knee injury, now his shoulder … he’s going to give him a fight, but we have the boy’s commitment. He has trained two-three days with the group. It is ready to play. It’s good for him, for us… good for the rest of the season.

Isn’t it maddening to see how playing a play-off is belittled?

We are very excited. 30 points are missing and the difficulty is great. Having that option is already exciting. If here in Leganés nobody is excited about playing a play-off, bad business. Bad we go. We have to be happy to be here. There is ambition to go higher. But right now we are in the top six. You have to value it. Enjoy this moment. Enjoying things can achieve greater goals. If not, it will be impossible.

Due to the pressure of defeat, will this match be the most difficult?

No, it’s next. We know the line we want. We have marked the option of being able to be promoted if that option is given to play play-off. The team will respond. I am trusting. Beyond the result against Sabadell, which will be complicated. Now the difficulties are great. It is a team that is well worked. Is different. We will focus on ourselves and on improving each day a little more.

Do you think the Leganés season is good?

Leganés are having a good season. Being among the best is a very good season. That we want more, of course … that we want to be higher … surely. But the eight months that this team has been competing in Second Division, it has been a good season.

You will barely have two days to prepare for this duel. How do you deal with it?

You are preparing game by game. One game leads to the other and that’s the way it is. This week everyone is going to play three games. Let’s see if we are ready. We are in home. The idea is to play a good game.

Do you think Espanyol and Mallorca could play from here to the end and give hope to the rest?

Is not easy. All year they have maintained a regularity, dominating their matches. They have had their moment, but there they have shown that they are great teams. They have spent weeks without scoring as they wanted, but in the game they show that they are the best in the category, making important differences to others. They are right now one point, two points above all.