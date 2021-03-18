The Leganes to a section of the calendar sharp as an abyss. The duel against Fuenlabrada this Saturday in Butarque (20:30) will act as a poisoned aperitif of sinuous curves before Almería (out), Mallorca (out), Sabadell (Butarque) and Espanyol (out). But what is seen as the fundamental stretch of the calendar is, for his coach, for Asier Garitano, the logical normality of a championship in which, he confesses, he would like to go higher.

If we are more motivated to persecute, than to be persecuted? I would like to be a leader and take advantage of everyone. Surely then we would use other phrases “, confessed that of Bergara. In an appearance in which he encouraged Dani Lasure after his intervention for a testicular tumor, the coach has not revealed whether he will repeat the defense of three centrals and has confirmed the return of Omeruo. “Only Silva and Avilés are low,” he added.

Do you consider the game as key?

Each game gives us possibilities to try to shorten those at the top. Every game is important. We have been on that path since we arrived. We are in that line.

What casualties are there?

Silva, Lasure and Avilés. There are no penalties. Omeruo is fine already. I don’t think I can think of anyone else.

Could you give us an assessment of the intervention for a testicular tumor of Dani Lasure?

The club has already made the statement about the Lasu problem. We wish him the best. Support, strength … and give you peace of mind. At this time, unfortunately for all of us, he cannot help us.

Do you think Juan Muñoz will be able to have minutes later?

It is not easy because this template is extensive. It’s hard to have minutes. But he is training well. Just like anyone else who is not having minutes, he sure can have minutes later.

Is Leganés good at the top? He has obtained better results with the big ones than with the little ones …

The difficulty is great, there are no differences. Every game is tough and complicated. We see everyone. It’s going to cost us. Those below are very tight. In the second rounds they get more than in the first. The difficulty is great.

Will you repeat the defense of three centrals against Fuenlabrada?

It is one of the options. This template is for that. To also be able to change and use four defenses. We’ll see. We have tomorrow’s training. We’ll see…

What do you think of Fuenlabrada?

We saw him last season, with its ups and downs, but he almost made the play-off. His idea was to be with the best, and in those he continues. He has had good times, then ups and downs. It is well worked, now with Oltra. He has quality and has some player who, for this category, is at a high level. In the last three starts he has not lost. It’s hard. But we will focus on our own, to see if we can play a good game.

Is it a pride to be able to have a squad that allows you to play with a 3-5-2 =

Normally if you win it is 3-5-2 and if not, it would have been a 5-4-1 of those moorings that people say. It is a matter of occupying spaces and balancing things in which rivals surpass you. That is what we want, to keep improving and annoying those above.

Have you encouraged Javi Hernández to be more offensive?

Javi can go upstairs because he has legs. He knows how to get there, he knows how to play football well … If he scores goals later on, as long as it is not in our goal, it will be fine.

Finally the Lega only loses Omeruo to this FIFA virus, but should these calendar coincidences be avoided?

I don’t know if it can be avoided, but we know that these things can happen. Only Kenneth will go with his selection. Gaku and Rosales are not going. Much better for us. In a week in which we will not have many games, the more people we have, the better.

Does the fundamental stretch of LaLiga begin now?

There is no fundamental section. That’s all. Every week is essential. That is the stretch that we set ourselves. Now the party of Fuenlabrada. Let’s see how it takes us to the next one. It was the idea and the way forward and we are in those.

Fuenla is a physical team, will that lead to a powerful team in this area?

Or not … or just the opposite. If they are physically strong, we will have to try to have and improve other aspects. They have physique, yes, but a lot of football: Cristóbal, Mula… they have speed and experience behind. They have many things. We will see what we use and if we can do it later.

Do you think that those who persecute are more motivated than those who are persecuted?

You always hold onto something, but I would rather be first and take advantage of everyone. In that case we would surely be using other phrases. It is part of all this.