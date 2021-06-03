Asier Garitano it was the image of a punch to the liver. With the gesture more serious than ever, he could hardly explain how his walled Leganes had been able to lose 3-0 to Rayo Vallecano and say goodbye to promotion to First almost definitively in just 20 minutes of hurricane rayista.

“It has been a very bulky result. A very, very hard result ”, he managed to say in an appearance after the game in which he was placed on the first front of responsibility. “I always take responsibility for everything. More in a defeat like this “, he insisted pointed out by his lack of dynamism in the changes and the approach of the team.

Still, the one of Bergara tried to put a little thread of hope. “If they have been able to score three goals in 90 minutes, why not us? I have to tell people that we are going to try to the end. We know it is difficult but we have an obligation to try ”, he insisted.

How do you explain those final 20 minutes?

The truth is that the result is bulky and very hard for us. It’s soccer. A game in which the first half has been controlled, in the first 20 minutes. Very same. The plays could go one way or the other … we were not bad. We received the 1-0 … the 2nd … it has broken us too much. Wanting to make it 2-1 has made us run backwards… counterattack, foul, goal… all in a short time. It was a resounding defeat. Hard. We have to keep fighting. We have 90 more minutes. A shame for the effort of the people. We would have liked to come up with another result. There is no choice but to try to be heroic. Tell people to be with the team because they have given everything. We will fight it.

Are you responsible for the defeat? Do you regret something?

I always take responsibility for everything. More when there is a defeat of these. Logically. Must be like this. So sorry. I think the game was against a great rival. Against a playoff opponent. Highly contested and tough. With few goal situations until game time. We had the no success in the first corner, with a good save from Luca. That, in these games is that … who gets ahead. We had a very clear one and it could not be. They in the first have scored. There the head must be cold … the 2-0 did not hurt us. With two situations in the band. We thought we were going to have a good half hour, with Rober, Kevin … but the 2-0 hurt us a lot. Above all, the team has split a lot. Mentally that 2-0 has affected us. We have received the 3-0 in a foul. From what has been seen in the game, it will surely be excessive, but it gives us something to think about, if they have done it, because we will not be able to do it in three days.

How can the match be recovered?

We did not want to receive a defeat like this. It is normal to be low. More with how the game went. It has been excessive. But it is football. It is still a game. In those 20 minutes, each arrival was a goal. The team had been competing for 8-9 months. We have the last 90 minutes left. We will try to give it our all. It is trying to turn a very complicated result around. We will fight to the end. That is what we are going to do in the next game.

Why hasn’t Gaku played?

He was out because he did not feel good in the Zaragoza game. It was difficult to get him back.

What can you tell the city and the people?

Which is a major hit. Lasted. It’s soccer. It has happened in a very close match. But you get 3-0… it’s hard to say anything. We will try. It is the only thing we can control. This is what we are going to do. From there, I hope that the people who can come will be with the team. The season has been good. In those 90 minutes with everyone, we are going to fight. We will try. We know it is very difficult, but we have an obligation to try.

Have you noticed the influence of the public?

It was a very normal game, even and contested and since half an hour it has been broken. Whoever gets ahead in a playoff has a lot to win. We wanted to go out… it’s football, it happens, all this is still a game. Today all that has gone against us. Now we will try that in three days to see if they are in favor. We will try. We have no other choice.