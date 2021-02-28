Asier Garitano he warned this week in an interview on AS. Asked if his pulse would tremble to leave out the eleven or the list of Leganés weights, he was resounding. “Nerd. It is so. They already know me. They already know. That will happen. Absolutely. With them or with any player ”, he claimed. Style manual that he has already put into practice twice, although not so much with the line-ups, but with the changes at half time. Before him Almeria and in front of Cartagena sat down Bustinza Y Silva respectively after having made two mistakes that seriously compromised the Leganes.

The one of Bustinza the key duel against him was started Almeria when, in a situation under no pressure, he slipped away with a back pass and left only Sadiq for the Nigerian to undertake a direct sprint towards 0-1. It was the 8th minute of the game and since then, Bustinza It was not fine, perhaps weighed down by the frustration of the failure. The fact is that, with the momentary defeat on the scoreboard, Garitano replaced him already Rose bushes to get out Rober Ibáñez and Palencia and draw a new, more offensive picture.

Garitano denied that the change was due to error. “[Bustinza] will be sad. But it is part of the game. Soccer is a sport of mistakes. It is assumed naturally and that’s it. Another day will happen to another. I have not changed because of the error. If he had to play the second half, Bustin would have the breed to play with that problem and more. It’s soccer. That’s it, ”he said after the game. Later, Leganés played against Tenerife and Cartagena and in none of these games Bustinza had not a minute.

Silva’s relay

The pattern was repeated against the Cartagena, although in different circumstances and with a different footballer. In the 44th minute a bad stop Jonathan Silva ended up on the penalty that Cuellar did to Ruben Castro. The pass fell short and the forward stole the ball to win the baseline. The goalkeeper exceeded the start and ended up devastating the ram, who then missed the launch from eleven meters.

The next thing that came after that nonsense was the end of the first part and a break in which, to surprise, Garitano sat down Jonathan Silva for Javi hernandez, a more defensive side. Unlike the change of Bustinza, the Argentine party had not been bad. Not lofty either, but enough to not be considered one of the worst in the duel. In addition, Leganés had not suffered from that side. Did you substitute it as a punishment for the penalty failure?

“No, it has nothing to do with mistakes. There is no message. It’s what I thought. It is what could come in handy in the game. There is trust in everyone. We have trusted to continue with Jonathan when the other day the victory was given to us by the other left-handed back. It was the best. I have decided to make the change for that. Jose Arnaiz He came from several games without playing and wanted to protect him. Another day can happen to any other player. You have to take it naturally and keep working ”, explained a Garitano that, with everything and with that, showed that when making substitutions or making their alignments, they do not look at the ID of their players.