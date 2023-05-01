Júnior Hekurari published a video on his Twitter profile showing the rescue of the wounded in the Uxiú community

The president of Condisi (District Council for Yanomami and Ye’kwana Indigenous Health), Júnior Hekurari, said this Sunday (April 30, 2023) that miners left 2 Yanomami injured and 1 dead in the Uxiu community, in Roraima.

“[Os indígenas feridos] are in serious condition in the red room of the Surucucu Reference Center, awaiting transfer to the General Hospital of Boa Vista”said Hekurari in a video posted on Twitter.

On her Twitter profile, the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara, he said who asked the Ministry of Justice and Public Security to ask the PF (Federal Police) to investigate the case.

Guajajara stated that an inter-ministerial delegation “it is on its way to Roraima to further reinforce the actions to disintrude criminals”.

Watch the moment the Yanomami were rescued:

This Saturday afternoon (04/29) armed miners shot three (03) young Yanomami, one (01) of them, an indigenous health agent for the Uxiú Community. They were rescued by professionals from the DSEI Yanomami and are in serious condition in the red room of the… pic.twitter.com/qYKRhPzyln — Junior Hekurari Yanomami (@JYanomami) April 30, 2023

YANOMAMI SITUATION

On January 21, the Ministry of Health declared a public health emergency in a Yanomami community in Boa Vista, Roraima. The indigenous people suffered from lack of health care, cases of severe malnutrition and malaria. Here’s the full (69 KB).

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) created a committee to face the situation.

On a visit to the community, Lula announced emergency measures to face the ethnic health crisis. Doctors and nurses from the national force of the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde) began to reinforce care for indigenous people from January 23rd.

At the time, the president stated that the group was treated in a “inhuman” in Roraima. Lula also criticized former president Bolsonaro and stated that “if, instead of doing so much motociata, he I was ashamed of myself and came here once, maybe people weren’t so abandoned”.

On January 22, PT deputies triggered the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) to request the initiation of a criminal investigation to investigate the actions of the Bolsonaro government authorities in the territory. The document is a criminal representation for the lack of health care and severe malnutrition of the population.

Already on January 30, the Minister of the Court Luís Roberto Barroso ordered that the possible participation of authorities of the government of the former president be investigated. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in crimes such as genocide against the Yanomami community. Here’s the full of the decision (113 KB).

The MPF also opened a inquiry (66 KB) to analyze how the actions and omissions of managers and politicians may have contributed to the situation of the indigenous people.