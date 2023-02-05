With the air blockade and the expectation of a major operation in the Yanomami Indigenous Land, miners and women who went to the garimpo to cook or prostitute themselves, recorded several videos asking the authorities for help and help to leave the region.

In a video, prospectors reported 30-day walks through the forest and crowded boats to leave the indigenous area and reach an urban region, but many patients and women remain in the prospecting without having to leave.

In another video, miners claim to be without food and ask the Army and the police to rescue them from Yanomami Land. The site was supplied by aircraft, but with the air blockade, the food no longer reaches the mining areas where they are installed. In the images, a prospector says that there are at least 30 people in the shacks, and they say they share their food with the indigenous people and show elderly people and Yanomami children.

Another group of miners, this time women, released a video and one of them asks them to call “human resources” because they are out of supplies. “They are not rescuing anyone, we are trapped here”, she says. They also reported being charged BRL 15,000 to leave the site in a helicopter flight and that because they are women, “they will not be able” to walk for 30 days. In the recording it is not informed which region they are in.

“They’re not rescuing anyone, we’re stuck here and we won’t have any more food. The indigenous people will start to get stressed, because we are the ones who feed them. Help us”.

Jailson Mesquita, who is the political coordinator of the Movement in Roraima, declared that it is necessary to help this population and that the miners want help to leave the territory peacefully.

“We need an urgent response from the federal government for the miners to stay in a certain place instead of walking through the forest because they are at risk and come into conflict with indigenous people”.

From the headquarters of the indigenous area, called Surucucu, to Boa Vista, the capital of Roraima, it is at least 280 km – which is about 1h30 of flight time, or more than 8 days walking. The region is dense and mountainous forest, which can aggravate the prospectors’ escape route. By boat, they must face a journey of at least seven days on the Uraricoera River, one of the rivers contaminated by mercury in the region.

ministers

The Minister of Defense, José Múcio, told Governor Antonio Denarium that between Tuesday, 7th, and Wednesday, 8th, he will be arriving in Roraima with a delegation to speed up the solution to this crisis and thanked the State Government for its efforts in this work.

“I spoke with Governor Denarium just now (Sunday the 5th), I heard his proposal to help workers who are leaving the mines spontaneously and I informed him that we will evaluate it very carefully, as the Lula government does not want any kind of confrontation , we will always seek dialogue as the first option”, stressed the minister of defense, José Múcio.

The Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sônia Guajajara, was in Roraima this weekend and stated that with the prospectors leaving, the operation could be reduced.

“The federal government is working in conjunction with the state government, here in Roraima, to be able to have this withdrawal plan. We already have this information, that many garimpeiros are leaving. But it’s good that it does, because that way we even reduce the operation that needs to be done to remove 20,000 garimpeiros. If they leave without needing this security force, this police force, then so much the better for everyone,” he said.

The governor of Roraima, Antonio Denarium, asked ministers Rui Costa (Casa Civil) and José Múcio (Defense) for help. Denarium reported the situation to the ministers and proposed to the Federal Government that it assist in supporting the departure of these workers who are in the mining area and who chose to leave spontaneously and peacefully.

“I am aware of the need for an evaluation by the Committees and Working Groups set up by the Federal Government, under the command of President Lula. And I am very optimistic that we will find a way out of this crisis in a way that Brazil and Roraima will be strengthened”, highlighted Denarium.

Senator Chico Rodrigues, who is on the board of directors of the Senate, also met with the Garimpeiros Association and said that it is a moment of restlessness and concern.

“We consider the workers who are in the mining and are not bandits, because they went there to support their lives. They need security to leave without being incriminated and removed by the state apparatus, without looking at the human side, the citizen, the Brazilian, we will meet with the president, the bench and we will discuss this issue”.

Federal deputy Nicoletti (União Brasil RR) informed that he sent letters to the President of the Republic and to the Ministries of the Federal Government requesting an urgent action plan for the removal of prospectors from indigenous lands. Indigenous peoples expressed concern about the operation that is taking place in Roraima: “We cannot silently watch this inhuman withdrawal in the way it is happening! Many prospectors made desperate videos asking for food and the minimum condition for leaving the jungle, which is via air transport! We need respect and dignity for these workers.” Nicoletti said.

“With the air blockade, the prospectors are unable to leave and it is also not possible for the arrival of medicines, food and not even the removal of patients from the dense forest” said the parliamentarian. The prospector is not a bandit! They are workers and family parents who need this activity to guarantee their livelihood. In the National Congress, I will continue working for the approval of Bill 191/2020 to regulate mining in indigenous lands.” Completed the parliamentarian.

Largest indigenous reserve in the country

The largest indigenous reserve in the country, Terra Yanomami has around 10 million hectares distributed between the states of Roraima and Amazonas. There are at least 371 communities and almost 30,000 indigenous people. The illegal exploitation of minerals in the region is identified as one of the main factors of the health and humanitarian crisis that devastates the territory.

The removal actions must be coordinated by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, which on the 30th published the creation of a working group to prepare, in 60 days, measures to combat illegal mining in indigenous lands.