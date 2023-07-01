A premiere is being prepared at Sovremennik, on which eminent actors and choreographers are working under the direction of Garik Sukachev. Here they call him not Garik, but Igor Ivanovich, and rehearsals take place almost without days off. A strict and demanding director, he is always open to co-creation. Details are in the REN TV material.

Behind Sukachev’s shoulders are the films “Holiday” and “House of the Sun”, as well as the play “Anarchy”. But in the new production, the audience will not hear the music associated with the name of the musician.

“SASHASHISHIN” in thought, form and intonation is a completely different performance. Little resemblance to anything that modern theatrical Moscow has seen, ”says correspondent Maxim Prikhoda.

The performance was based on the novel by Alexandra Nikolaenko “Kill Bobrykin”. The main character, Sasha Shishin, has an autistic disorder. To prepare for the role, the actors interacted a lot with people who have been diagnosed with the disease. According to the honored artist Vasily Mishchenko, the world of autists may be incomprehensible to the outside world.

“They have everything structured in their heads. I talked with one autistic boy – he built a house out of pencils, just talking to me, ”recalls Dmitry Smolev, actor of the Sovremennik Theater.

Egor Druzhinin is responsible for the choreography, Pavel Bryun is responsible for the plasticity. The production also features puppets from the Obraztsov Theater and music by Pyotr Nalich.

“First of all, this is a love story. Of course, there is nothing, there is nothing more beautiful in the world than love. Love conquers everything, I won’t open my tattoos, it’s even written on me, ” — concluded the author of the production, Garik Sukachev.

