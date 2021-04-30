Comedy Club resident Garik Kharlamov joked that he was thinking about creating his own party called “Fat”. He shared his plans in Instagram…

Kharlamov mocked that he would invite only “fat, fat and fat people” to his party. At the same time, to create an organization, he decided to conduct a census of its potential members and asked people who consider themselves to be in a suitable weight category to report this in the comments.

“Join the Fat Party! I / We are Fat !!! We are fat and Mouth is with us !!! ” – called on subscribers Kharlamov.

In the comments, some, however, did not appreciate the comic plans of the Comedy Club resident. “Pig! Lose weight already! ” – rapper Dzhigan wrote to Kharlamov. “Garik will lose weight! And some of them will not gain intelligence, ”the subscribers stood up for the comedian.

Earlier, Kharlamov was outraged by the fact that he was nicknamed fat, and dancer Dmitry Krasilov from the clip of the Little Big group – Pukhlyash. In response to this, the comedian was offered either to undergo plastic surgery, or to endure and continue to develop in the current image.