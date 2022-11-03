Comedian Kharlamov commented on leaving the Comedy Club with the words “it’s time to make way for the young”

Popular comedian Garik Kharlamov commented on leaving the Comedy Club on his page on the social network Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

“Everyone guys! It was great to spend with Pasha [Волей] these years of “Comedy”, but it’s time to give way to the young! Bebur (Andrey Beburishvili – approx. “Tapes.ru”), good luck! And I finally sleep,” he wrote.

Earlier it was reported that in the next issue of the show, the resident and host of the Comedy Club, Pavel Volya, will introduce the audience to the new co-host Andrei Beburishvili, who replaced Kharlamov in this role.

In October, it was also reported that Beburishvili would become the new host of the comedy show Prozharka on TNT4. He replaced the former presenter, comedian Ilya Sobolev, in this post.